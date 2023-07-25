Chester City Council passed a pair of measures Monday night to clear the way for Kuester Management Company to rehabilitate two vacant downtown buildings into apartments and retail space. The two measures didn’t have the totally open arms and smooth sailing they received at Chester County Council last week.
Last Monday night, County Council considered third reading of ordinances extending a special source revenue credit and providing inclusion in a multi-county industrial park to “Project 2247.” The company behind the codename was Kuester Management Group, which unveiled a plan to renovate the building at 140 Gadsden Street (which has been vacant for decades) and the former Kimbrell’s Furniture location at 115 Main Street.
The 140 Gadsden Street location (which features 11,000 square feet and into which Kuester will invest about $3.3 million) will have a pair of retail properties downstairs and 10 apartments upstairs. One of the downstairs properties will house the WorkAbility coffee shop (WorkAbility is a non-profit which focuses on creating opportunities for all special needs persons in Chester County), with Shaw Kuester announcing last week that his company will “build out” the coffee shop for them. He said the whole project should only take one year, with the Main Street location lagging behind that by about six months. The specifics for that building haven’t been laid out yet but are said to be similar to those on the Gadsden Street property.
When the two measures came before City Council on Monday night, Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd said she had not received the relevant information until last Friday and that she needed time to “fully digest” what was being requested. She and Councilwoman Danielle Hughes both talked about tabling the motion until the next regular meeting, which would be in late August. City Administrator Malik Williams said he sent all the information he had on the project to members of Council as soon as it was forwarded to him. It couldn’t be sent sooner because the County did not approve the project on its end until last Monday.
King-Boyd wanted to know how the project would benefit the City, how big a tax break Kuester would be receiving, what percentage of the WorkAbility coffee shop employees would be local and other information.
“I’m not asking these questions for me, I’m asking them for my constituents,” she said.
Councilman Jamie Price said with both buildings having sat dormant for years, not housing any businesses and generating little-to-no tax revenue, any sort of redevelopment and new commercial space would be a good thing.
“Anything producing economic development, there is a benefit,” he said. “The foot traffic helps every business and every citizen.”
Hughes asked about the prices that would be charged for the proposed apartments. Kuester, who was on hand for the meeting, said two-bedroom apartments would likely go for around $1,000 a month, while the smaller, one-bedroom apartments that are planned would be less.
“I’m afraid of what this would do with so many families needing affordable housing,” Hughes said.
There were also questions about the length or the proposed agreement. Kris Phillips, Chester County assistant director of economic development, said it was for 10 years and that the county would not be willing to extend it any further. At that point, the buildings would be taxed based on assessed value like any other property. King-Boyd wanted to know what that was because it was not specifically stated in the agreement. Mayor Carlos Williams said that the project was a win for the City in every sense.
“Attorneys who work here can’t find housing here,” he said. “Teachers and police officers, can’t find housing in the City. We need to agree on this. Those buildings have been sitting there for many, many years. We fumbled the ball on a $50 million project. I said, ‘$50 million.’ Looking forward, we can’t afford to allow things to go through our hands. I’m in support of this.”
Ultimately, the special source revenue credit and extension of the multi-county industrial complex (which actually exists only on paper and is a tool to induce economic development) passed Chester City Council 6-2, with King-Boyd and Hughes voting in the minority.