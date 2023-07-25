Chester City Council passed a pair of measures Monday night to clear the way for Kuester Management Company to rehabilitate two vacant downtown buildings into apartments and retail space. The two measures didn’t have the totally open arms and smooth sailing they received at Chester County Council last week.

Last Monday night, County Council considered third reading of ordinances extending a special source revenue credit and providing inclusion in a multi-county industrial park to “Project 2247.” The company behind the codename was Kuester Management Group, which unveiled a plan to renovate the building at 140 Gadsden Street (which has been vacant for decades) and the former Kimbrell’s Furniture location at 115 Main Street.