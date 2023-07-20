In the heat of summer, have you ever craved a cool, refreshing beverage that not only quenches your thirst but also tantalizes your taste buds with creamy sweetness? Yes? Well, look no further than horchata, the rice-based beverage that has been capturing hearts and palates around the world.

The complete name is "Agua de Horchata," which translates to "rice water." Horchata is a traditional milky beverage made from a combination of rice, water, cinnamon, milk, sugar and vanilla. While various regional recipes exist, each with its own twist, the fundamental elements remain the same. The rice is soaked overnight with cinnamon, then blended and strained to create a smooth puree. To enhance its sweetness, sweetened condensed milk and vanilla are added. Additional water is incorporated to achieve the ideal balance of flavors. The creamy sweetness makes it a perfect accompaniment to spicy foods.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the penny-pinching, party-planning recipe developer and content creator of the website Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous! Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com.