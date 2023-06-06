His road to the NBA began in Great Falls and now Torrey Craig will have a road named in his honor in Great Falls.
On Monday, Chester County Council approved an expenditure of $500 for signage to be erected renaming a portion of Pine Avenue in the Town of Great Falls in Craig’s honor. County Administrator Brian Hester received a letter from the South Carolina Department of Transportation on May 16 indicating that it had “received a concurrent resolution of the General Assembly” regarding the name change.
The resolution actually approved the name “Torrey Craig Highway” but Councilman Mike Vaughn (who represents the Great Falls area) suggested a slight alteration to that plan.
“Being in the middle of town, calling it a highway is inappropriate, I think,” Vaughn said.
After a discussion with Great Falls Mayor Josh Brantley, Vaughn said the name “Torrey Craig Avenue” was chosen instead.
Vaughn talked briefly about Craig’s contributions to Great Falls. He grew up there and starred at Great Falls High School. Even as he went from college player, to a professional player abroad and eventually to the NBA, he has remained involved in his hometown and high school alma mater. Last year, partnering with Project Backboard, he completely refurbished and upgraded the public courts he grew up playing on.
“And he did them up right,” Vaughn said.
He has also attended Great Falls High School basketball games when his schedule has allowed and has offered free basketball camps for kids locally.
Craig is heading into free agency in the NBA offseason, having played most of the past two years with the Phoenix Suns. Normally a key contributor off the bench and defensive specialist, Craig got national attention in the first round of the playoffs when he was announced as starter against the Los Angeles Clippers and scored 22 points.
Craig just completed the second year of a two-year, $10 million contract that he signed before the start of last season with the Indiana Pacers. He played half a season with the Pacers before they traded him to Phoenix, where he played the last season-and-a-half (the Suns bowed out of the playoffs in round two). That marked the second time in his career that he was traded to the Suns. Craig started the 2020-‘21 season with the Milwaukee Bucks (having signed with them the previous offseason), but was traded to Phoenix midway through that year. With Craig as a major contributor, the Suns ended up advancing to the NBA Finals that year where they faced the Bucks. Phoenix lost the series 4-2, but since he had been on the Milwaukee roster for a portion of the season, he still received an NBA championship ring.
Craig played at Great Falls High School where he was a multi-time all-state player and a Class A player of the year award), Craig went to USC-Upstate and ended up leading the Atlantic Sun Conference in scoring three times in his four years, made all-conference three times and was the Atlantic Sun Player of the Year on one occasion. He played his first three professional years abroad, playing in the NBL in Australia and New Zealand and with the Gold Coast Rollers of the Queensland Basketball League. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year, a member of the All-Star Five and a league MVP with various NBL teams and played on a league championship winner. The Denver Nuggets invited him to play on their summer league team in 2017 and he spent the next three years with the Nuggets. In his six professional seasons, his teams have appeared in the playoffs five times.
Torrey Craig Avenue will be located on Pine Avenue from its intersection with Prospect Street to its intersection with Dearborn Street through Circle Road.