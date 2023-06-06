His road to the NBA began in Great Falls and now Torrey Craig will have a road named in his honor in Great Falls.

On Monday, Chester County Council approved an expenditure of $500 for signage to be erected renaming a portion of Pine Avenue in the Town of Great Falls in Craig’s honor. County Administrator Brian Hester received a letter from the South Carolina Department of Transportation on May 16 indicating that it had “received a concurrent resolution of the General Assembly” regarding the name change.