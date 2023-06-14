Chester County has a great heritage, especially when it comes to patriots who served during the American Revolution. Many patriots are buried here, especially in our historic cemeteries. One such burial site is the Burnt Meeting House Church Cemetery, located off Wylie’s Mill Road near Richburg in eastern Chester County. I wish to highlight not only the cemetery, but also those who are buried there. Justice John Gaston is one such patriot.

As we approach the 247th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, June 6, 1780 is a special date to remember. Prior to that date, Charleston had fallen to the British on May 12, and on May 29, unarmed patriot soldiers are massacred at the Waxhaws by Tarleton’s British Legion. On June 3, Sir Henry Clinton, commander of British troops in the South, issues a proclamation that abrogates the terms of surrender and requires all male residents to take an oath of allegiance to the king and agree to fight against their fellow countrymen. The location for signing the oath was designated to be at Beckham’s Old Field, or also known as Alexander’s Old Field, where the present day Beckhamville community stands near Great Falls. Col. Houseman, the commander at the British post at Rocky Mount, approached Justice John Gaston. It was Houseman’s intent to persuade Gaston and his neighbors to sign the king’s oath of allegiance. Not only did Gaston refuse, he sent runners to gather his neighbors to his home. Thirty-three men gathered, under the command of Captain John McClure, and the next morning they fired on 200 who had gathered to sign the oath of allegiance. This was the first patriot victory after the fall of Charleston, and was the beginning of a great wave of backcountry resistance to the British and their Tory allies. Some record this battle took place May 31, 1780, and another source gives the date of June 8, 1780. Regardless of the date, the Battle of Beckhamville was the first of four battles held in Chester County, and the first of many others in surrounding areas that eventually led to the British surrender at Yorktown, VA October 19, 1781.