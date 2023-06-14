Chester County has a great heritage, especially when it comes to patriots who served during the American Revolution. Many patriots are buried here, especially in our historic cemeteries. One such burial site is the Burnt Meeting House Church Cemetery, located off Wylie’s Mill Road near Richburg in eastern Chester County. I wish to highlight not only the cemetery, but also those who are buried there. Justice John Gaston is one such patriot.
As we approach the 247th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, June 6, 1780 is a special date to remember. Prior to that date, Charleston had fallen to the British on May 12, and on May 29, unarmed patriot soldiers are massacred at the Waxhaws by Tarleton’s British Legion. On June 3, Sir Henry Clinton, commander of British troops in the South, issues a proclamation that abrogates the terms of surrender and requires all male residents to take an oath of allegiance to the king and agree to fight against their fellow countrymen. The location for signing the oath was designated to be at Beckham’s Old Field, or also known as Alexander’s Old Field, where the present day Beckhamville community stands near Great Falls. Col. Houseman, the commander at the British post at Rocky Mount, approached Justice John Gaston. It was Houseman’s intent to persuade Gaston and his neighbors to sign the king’s oath of allegiance. Not only did Gaston refuse, he sent runners to gather his neighbors to his home. Thirty-three men gathered, under the command of Captain John McClure, and the next morning they fired on 200 who had gathered to sign the oath of allegiance. This was the first patriot victory after the fall of Charleston, and was the beginning of a great wave of backcountry resistance to the British and their Tory allies. Some record this battle took place May 31, 1780, and another source gives the date of June 8, 1780. Regardless of the date, the Battle of Beckhamville was the first of four battles held in Chester County, and the first of many others in surrounding areas that eventually led to the British surrender at Yorktown, VA October 19, 1781.
John Gaston married Esther Waugh, and was Justice of the Peace in Craven, later Chester County, SC died 1782. Born in Ireland, immigrated to America about 1730, and on to SC in 1750. Both are buried at The Burnt Meeting House Cemetery, also known as Richardson’s or Lower Fishing Creek. John Gaston was named a King’s Justice June 6, 1764, and supported his family by farming and surveying the lands once held by the Catawba Indians. His duties as magistrate included issuing arrest warrants, hearing appeals of servants with grievances against their masters, issuing titles of ownership of horses, and enforcing Sabbath keeping. He served both under the King and later was elected to the same office by the General Assembly of South Carolina. He attended worship under the care of Reverend William Richardson at lower Fishing Creek Church which began in 1759.
Justice John Gaston was concerned that the religious and economic intolerances of the King’s government in Scotland and Ireland would be repeated in the American colonies. When South Carolina called a Provincial Congress in 1775, Justice John’s sons responded to call to arms. When the British made their first naval attack on Charleston in June of 1776, seven of the sons of Justice John Gaston were there. They were joined by their cousin Captain John McClure, and eventually all nine brothers and a brother – in law – (Joseph who married John Gaston’s daughter Martha) were involved in the fight for independence.
Charleston eventually was captured by the British May 12, 1780. The seven Gaston boys and Captain McClure escaped capture, but were called upon to lay down their arms and promise to be loyal subjects of the King. This also meant they could be forced to serve as Loyalists (Tories) and actually fight against their Patriot neighbors. News arrived to Cedar Shoals, home of Justice Gaston, of Tarleton’s massacre of Patriots near the Waxhaws in Lancaster County. The Americans under Buford had surrendered, but were slaughtered without mercy. Esther Gaston and her sister Martha Gaston, along with Martha’s eight year old son John, went to Waxhaw church to nurse the few survivors of Tarleton’s Massacre.
A proclamation was circulated that all settlers were to assemble at Beckham’s Old Fields and sign a loyalty oath to King George. Col. Houseman, commander of Rocky Mount, visited with Justice John seeking his support, as it was known Justice Gaston held much influence in the community. Col. Houseman argued that the cause of the Revolution was over, and it was time for all to come back under the protection of the King. He asked Gaston to rally the people to come and sign their oaths the next day at what is now Beckhamville. “Never!” was his answer. Instead, he summoned his neighbors, about thirty including his nephew, Captain John McClure, and they attacked over 200 men at Beckhamville.
There is a historical marker there which reads, ALEXANDER’S OLD FIELD – The skirmish which took place here at Alexander’s Old Fields, now Beckhamville, on June 6, 1780, was the first victory for South Carolina Patriots after the fall of Charleston. A band of Whigs under the command of Captain John McClure attacked and routed an assembly of Loyalists. The victory helped solidify resistance to the crown in the up country area.”
In retaliation, British and Tories ransacked and burned the home of Justice Gaston, and his wife Esther was only able to salvage the family Bible from the flames.
On June 11, 1780 troops under Capt. Huck arrived at the house of Jinny and Charles Strong, near Fishing Creek Church. Jinny was the sister of Justice John Gaston. Huck’s troops plundered the farm of everything, carrying away corn and wheat. A tame pigeon flew down and Huck cut off the bird’s head with his sword. He mocked her by saying, “I have cut off the head of the Holy Ghost.” She replied, “You will never die in your bed, nor will your death be that of the righteous.” Her son, William Strong, was hiding in the barn reading his Bible. Huck’s men shot him and dragged his body out from the barn. They began to hack his body apart with their broadswords. Jinny Gaston Strong threw her body on her dead son. The British had adopted a policy of fear and retribution, which seriously back-fired on them.
The Patriots attacked Mobley’s meeting-house in Fairfield, and two weeks later attacked the British force at Rocky Mount. They were not able to overcome the forces there, and later attacked the British forces at Hanging Rock on August 6, 1780. Three of Justice John’s sons Robert, David and Ebenezer were killed, and Joseph was severely wounded. Captain John McClure, nephew of Justice John Gaston, was mortally wounded. Hanging Rock was a great victory, but it came at great cost. Another son, Lt. Alexander Gaston, died after contracting smallpox. Their mother Esther stated, “I grieve for their loss, but they could not have died for a better cause.”
Justice John’s brother, Dr. Alexander Gaston was killed by Tories on August 20, 1781. Justice Gaston did not survive the war as he died in 1782 with his pistols under his pillow and his rifle beside him. Justice John Gaston, his wife Esther, and his brother Hugh Gaston, a renowned Scottish theologian and minister, are buried at Burnt Meeting House Cemetery.
This historic site is in great need of repair and restoration. The Burnt Meeting House Cemetery Committee is raising funds for a perpetual preservation of this historic site. Please donate by sending a check to Chester County Treasurer Tommy Darby designated for the Burnt Meeting House Cemetery, PO Box 686, Chester, SC 29706
Funds raised will be matched through a DAR Historic Preservation Grant, up to $10,000 per project. If you wish to see if your relatives are buried at Burnt Meeting House Cemetery, please go to findagrave.com, go to drop down, click on cemeteries, type in Burnt Meeting House Church Cemetery, Chester County, South Carolina, USA, hit SEARCH, then click on 89 memorials and scroll down to see the 89 records. Please support this worthy cause!
Dr. Neely Gaston, for the Burnt Meeting House Cemetery Ad Hoc Committee