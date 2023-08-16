YORK, S.C. — Mrs. Roberta Lee Tucker, 75, joined her Lord and Savior on July 18, 2023, after a couple of weeks of hospitalization, she asked to "Go home, to GO HOME.”
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 455 Hands Mill Highway, Rock Hill, S.C. at Noon, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, with Pastor Roddey officiating.
Born and raised in N.J., Roberta attended both Middlesex County College and Rutgers University. The majority of her career Roberta worked in health and human services. She loved working with those with special needs and disabilities. Throughout the many years working for ARC agencies and group homes there were many weekends and holidays spent with clients she brought home to join our family to celebrate. After relocating to upstate New York in the early 80s, Roberta worked for the Upstate Home for Children in Portlandville. Roberta also completed her LPN certificate of training at the Otsego Area School of Practical Nursing. Roberta met and married Gary Wayne Tucker from Norwich, N.Y. and they remained happily married for 25 years until his death on Aug. 26, 2021. Gary was her loving devoted partner, who retired early to become her primary caregiver as her health later required more help. At the service we will also honor Gary's life alongside his beloved wife's Roberta.
After moving to S.C. in the early 90s, Roberta worked as a charge nurse at a nursing care facility and later ended her healthcare work as a private duty hospice nurse also on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Roberta loved thrifting and repurposing, opening her own thrift store called "Penny Pinchers" in Ridgeland, S.C., which later inspired her daughter Lisa to follow in her footsteps, opening her own consignment shop on Hilton Head Island. Throughout her life, Roberta bloomed in gardening, and engaged in various arts and crafts, also as a vendor at festivals displaying natural wreaths and later her jewelry creations.
Surviving this tremendous loss are her two daughters, Lisa Ann Lang from Hilton Head Island, S.C. and Denise Lynn Doby of Chester, S.C.; along with three grandchildren, Zachary Boss, Alexis Bates and Lily Bates.
Roberta had a strong faith and her love for the Lord brought her peace in her anticipation to be with him in Spirit.
A private family memorial will take place on Hilton Head Island at a date soon to follow.
Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.