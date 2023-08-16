YORK, S.C. — Mrs. Roberta Lee Tucker, 75, joined her Lord and Savior on July 18, 2023, after a couple of weeks of hospitalization, she asked to "Go home, to GO HOME.”

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 455 Hands Mill Highway, Rock Hill, S.C. at Noon, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, with Pastor Roddey officiating.