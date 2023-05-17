The owners of the Chicken King Restaurant in Chester are flying the coop -- to a new location. According to a release from Sicken King owners, 'We are proud to announce that Alex and Alexandra Brikas, owners of The Chicken King, have purchased a new location at 1844 J A Cochran Bypass in Chester SC. The Chicken King will be moving and re-opening as Chicken Coop the first of June.
'Alex and his wife have become staples of Chester and have been serving delicious food for years. They are excited to make this permanent move to their own building. Chicken Coop will continue to serve the same quality food but in a different atmosphere.