The City of Chester needs to increase its revenue flow and may look at increasing fee structures as a way to make that happen.
At a Monday budget workshop, Chester City Council focused solely on income and looked at overall costs against what is charged for certain services.
“We need to make real improvements in our fee schedule,” said Administrator Malik Whitaker. “It is outdated by several years.”
Marquita Fair (who is the clerk to council but also an administrative services supervisor for the City) said a “lot of money has been left on the table.”
“Looking at surrounding areas, we are really behind,” she said.
Residential garbage fees in Chester are currently $21 a month. She said that sum is behind relatively like-sized municipalities like Union and Clover. She said she knew many residents in the City are on fixed incomes, so she said a moderate increase, likely $2 a month, would be both something people could afford and something that would help the overall bottom line. Mayor Wanda Stringfellow said that small an increase would likely not create any problems with residents, so long as they felt like they were getting their money’s worth.
“Most people would not have a problem paying two extra dollars if they felt the service was good,” she said.
Stringfellow and other members of the council have, at times, been critical of slow pickup, particularly of yard debris as the public works department has had problems retaining staff and keeping trucks and equipment on the road.
The next fee increase discussed was membership to the Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center. The Upper Palmetto YMCA charges a $35 monthly fee for a youth membership, where the City charges only $15. For adults the cost difference is $45 to $30 and a family membership is $50 in Chester, $90 at the YMCA. Chester’s membership is also looser in terms of allowing family members that do not reside in the same household. Stringfellow said it is also time to look at charging extra for special programs. She said currently, the City pays a yoga instructor but doesn’t charge anything extra to those taking the class.
“What would we have to charge to reach break even?” asked Councilman Wade Young.
“You can’t break even on it,” said Marc Wood, a CPA that helps the City with financial matters. “It’s impossible.”
Still, upgrading fees to some degree for membership and perhaps for special classes or leagues would help, as would charging more than $400 for rental of Joe Collins Stadium.
There was some talk of spending some money to make some money. The assistant public works director job has been vacant for some time. Councilman Carlos Williams said it is impossible for Director Reggie McBeth to do everything already on his plate, plus go into neighborhoods to note violations and send citations, then take them to court. A lot of potential citation money isn’t being collected, he said, but could be if the assistant position were to be filled.
None of the ideas were voted on, but Whitaker said he would be working some into the budget he will propose and present to the Council in coming months.