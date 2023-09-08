August 1780 recorded many Revolutionary War battles here in South Carolina. The Battle of Rocky Mount on August 1 was a stalemate, followed by an American victory at Hanging Rock on August 6. The Battle of Camden was a British victory on August 16, followed by another disaster for the patriots at the Battle of Fishing Creek August 18.
The tide began to turn with an American victory at Musgrove’s Mill August 19. The dog days of summer did not go well for the Americans, but victories at King’s Mountain, Fishdam Ford, and Cowpens that fall led to Cornwallis surrendering at Yorktown the following year on October 19, 1781. The persistence of the patriots here in our community played a leading role in the American victory over the British in our desire for independence.
There are many Revolutionary War patriots buried here in Chester County. One of many burial sites that needs our attention is the Burnt Meeting House Cemetery. Below is a listing of documented graves of patriots and probable graves that are unmarked.
Burnt Meeting House Cemetery
- Justice John Gaston – 1700-1782 – listed in Ellet’s Vol. 3;
- Esther Waugh Gaston- wife of Justice John Gaston – 1715-1789 – listed in Ellet’s Vol. 3;
- Benjamin “Kolb” Culp – 1741-1819 – PVT Col Bentons Co SC Militia Rev War;
- William McKinney – 1729-1785 – served in the militia 1781;
- Barbara Culp McKinney – 1733-1782 – scalped by the Cherokee in 1761 – listed in Ellet’s Vol. 3;
- Mary Gaston McClure – 1712-1802 – mother of Captain John McClure(mortally wounded at Hanging Rock, died in Charlotte, buried in an unmarked grave as Lord Cornwallis was approaching from the south), sister of John Gaston, wife of Captain James McClure - Ellet’s Vol. 3;
- James Henry – militia, served under Col. Hill in 1781;
- John McCreary – 1761-1833 – grandson of John Gaston p. 170 Ellet’s Vol.3 – Chester County Sheriff, SC House, SC Senate, Member of Congress;
- Samuel McCreary – 1763-1834 – grandson of John Gaston p. 170 Ellet’s Vol.3 – Baptist minister.
Probable Unmarked graves:
- Robert McFadden – 1758-1803 – served under Capt. John McClure, mortally wounded p. 108 Ellet’s Vol. 3;
- David Gaston – July 7, 1755 – August 7, 1780 – Killed at Hanging Rock – served under Capt. Knox and Capt. McClure;
- Ebenezer Gaston – September 15, 1757-August 7, 1780 – Killed at Hanging Rock – Enlisted 3rd Regiment 24 July 1776. Served in militia before the fall of Charleston under Capt. McClure and Col. Brandon.
This historic site is in great need of repair and restoration. The Burnt Meeting House Cemetery Committee is raising funds for a perpetual preservation of this historic site. Please donate by sending a check to Chester County Treasurer Tommy Darby designated for the Burnt Meeting House Cemetery, P.O. Box 686, Chester, SC 29706 or for tax - deductible gifts, make your check out to Chester Citizens Alliance, Inc., a local 501c3, in care of Brenda McBrayer, PO Box 490, Chester, SC 29706.
Funds raised will be matched through a DAR Historic Preservation Grant, up to $10,000 per project. If you wish to see if your relatives are buried at Burnt Meeting House Cemetery, please go to findagrave.com, go to drop down, click on cemeteries, type in Burnt Meeting House Church Cemetery, Chester County, South Carolina, USA, hit SEARCH, then click on 89 memorials and scroll down to see the 89 records. Please support this worthy cause!