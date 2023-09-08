August 1780 recorded many Revolutionary War battles here in South Carolina. The Battle of Rocky Mount on August 1 was a stalemate, followed by an American victory at Hanging Rock on August 6. The Battle of Camden was a British victory on August 16, followed by another disaster for the patriots at the Battle of Fishing Creek August 18.

The tide began to turn with an American victory at Musgrove’s Mill August 19. The dog days of summer did not go well for the Americans, but victories at King’s Mountain, Fishdam Ford, and Cowpens that fall led to Cornwallis surrendering at Yorktown the following year on October 19, 1781. The persistence of the patriots here in our community played a leading role in the American victory over the British in our desire for independence.