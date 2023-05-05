Carlos

City of Chester Mayor-Elect Carlos Williams was sworn in by Rev. Ina C. Harris.

 PHOTOS BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

‘It’s a new day in Chester’ Mayor Carlos Williams proclaims

Just after he accepted the gavel from outgoing Mayor Wanda Stringfellow, newly-elected and sworn Mayor Carlos Williams proclaimed from the dais to an overflow crowd: “It’s a new day in Chester.”

