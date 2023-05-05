‘It’s a new day in Chester’ Mayor Carlos Williams proclaims
Just after he accepted the gavel from outgoing Mayor Wanda Stringfellow, newly-elected and sworn Mayor Carlos Williams proclaimed from the dais to an overflow crowd: “It’s a new day in Chester.”
Mayor Williams will be helped to usher in the new day in Chester by several new (and one returning) City Council members who won their seats in the May 2nd election.
At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Wanda Stringfellow read the results of the certification of the election results by the Chester County Board of Canvassers.
Mayor-Elect Williams was sworn in by Rev. Ina C. Harris.
Ward I Councilmember Wade Young was sworn in by his father, Wade Young.
Ward II Councilmember-Elect David Claytor was sworn in by Judge Angel Underwood while his wife Elizabeth held the Bible.
Ward III Councilmember-Elect Ursula Boyd-Crosby was sworn in by the Rev. Otha Smith. She was accompanied by her father, Robert Boyd Sr., her husband Mitchell Crosby Sr. and her sons Lt. J.P. McNeill and Mitchell Crosby II.
Ward IV Councilmember-Elect Tony Nelson was also sworn in by Rev. Otha Smith and she was attended by her daughters Decandice Young and Vivian Nealy.
Before adjourning the new Mayor had some words for the citizens.
“Before we close, I want to say to the people of Chester, it’s a new day. This council will work together; everyone on this council wants to see the city move forward and that’s what we’re going to do. On every endeavor and every project, we’re going to vote together. We need the community’s support to back us. So with your help and our leadership, we’re going to move this city forward,” Mayor Williams said.
The new councilmembers took their places on the dais and the special meeting of Chester City Council was adjourned.