From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Lesharah Johnson, 42, was charged with trespassing/entering premises after warning or refusing to leave on request on May 29.
- Stacy Clarkson Melton, 54, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on May 29.
- Gahmariya Nyana Cunningham, 20, was charged with disorderly conduct on May 30.
- Marcel Jamal Fee, 35, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on May 30.
- Tina Geddings, 52, was charged with assault and battery third degree on May 30.
- Jonathan Wayne Nelson, 68, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on May 30.
- Ronald Gore, 40, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on May 31.
- Steve Allen Mitchum, 46, was charged with breach of peace non-aggravated in nature and assault and battery third degree on May 31.
- Thomas Glenn Allen Jr., 46, was charged with sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol); possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense; distribution, etc. of methamphetamine first (excludes manufacturing meth); and grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more on June 1.
- Phillip Paul David Brown, 60, was charged with children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person on June 1.
- Randrico Javace Craig, 42, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on June 1.
- Lesharah Johnson, 42, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less on June 1.
- Erika Brooke Roof, 37, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on June 1.
- Kristina Alexander, 44, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on June 2.
- Tressa Allen, 45, was charged with shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less on June 2.
- Joshua Kyle Brunet, 34, was charged with disorderly conduct on June 2.
- Mequavious Deontae Hall, 30, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on June 2.
- Danyel-Roy Lemons-King, 28, was charged with criminal possession of financial transaction card forgery device; financial transaction card forgery; criminal conspiracy, Common Law Conspiracy defined; financial transaction card theft; forgery, no dollar amount involved; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and financial transaction card fraud valued at $500 or less in a six-month period on June 2.
- Lorenzo Demarcus McCullough Sr., 37, was charged with simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less and domestic violence first degree on June 2.
- Rose Moumouni, 54, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on June 2.
- Dave Sinclair, 37, was charged with criminal possession of financial transaction card forgery device; two counts of criminal conspiracy, Common Law Conspiracy defined; financial transaction card theft; and financial transaction card fraud valued at more than $500 in a six-month period on June 2.
- James Neal Bradner Jr., 29, was charged with transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with the seal broken on June 3.
- Yashima Tramell Mingo, 31, was charged with assault and battery third degree on June 3.
- Emmanuel Williams, 20, was charged with two counts of breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored on June 3.
- Jaz Raman Morris, 34, was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol on June 4.
- Dewain F. Smith, 58, was charged with disorderly conduct on June 4.