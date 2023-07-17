The Burnt Meeting House Committee is working to preserve the stories and the physical grave markers, of the early Chester County residents who are buried there. Stories like the Culp Family:

When Hans Casper Kolb (Culp) and his wife Anna traveled 2000+ miles from Mannheim, Germany to arrive in Philadelphia in 1729, they never imagined 4 of their children would help to write the history of the United States of America and Chester County, SC. Hans and Anna lived in Bucks County, PA for a few years where they had 8 children. They then loaded a wagon with all 8 children and headed south to Chester County, SC where they would settle on Tinker’s Creek to raise a family. Casper, as he was known, who died in 1770, and Anna, 1774, are buried in the Old Stone Cemetery in Chester County near Landsford State Park.