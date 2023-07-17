The Burnt Meeting House Committee is working to preserve the stories and the physical grave markers, of the early Chester County residents who are buried there. Stories like the Culp Family:
When Hans Casper Kolb (Culp) and his wife Anna traveled 2000+ miles from Mannheim, Germany to arrive in Philadelphia in 1729, they never imagined 4 of their children would help to write the history of the United States of America and Chester County, SC. Hans and Anna lived in Bucks County, PA for a few years where they had 8 children. They then loaded a wagon with all 8 children and headed south to Chester County, SC where they would settle on Tinker’s Creek to raise a family. Casper, as he was known, who died in 1770, and Anna, 1774, are buried in the Old Stone Cemetery in Chester County near Landsford State Park.
Their daughter, Barbara’s story is told in Women of the American Revolution” by Elizabeth F. Ellet. Barbara married William McKinney who was often away from home registering recently sold land in the Camden, SC, the center of government for the area at that time. Barbara was attacked in the front yard of her cabin near Ft Lawn by the Cherokee Indians. She was stripped naked, scalped, and left for dead on a rock on the edge of the Catawba River. She “played dead” as the Indians ate corn from the Westbrook farm and was rescued by Thomas Steele who led the local militia to save her. She lived and went on to have more children.
Three sons, Augustian , Benjamin and Peter Culp fought in the SC Militia in the Revolution War. Augustian eventually settled in York County, Peter in Lancaster County and Benjamin settled near his father in Chester County. The story is told that Peter supplied his own horse and gun which is what most volunteers did during the Revolutionary War.
Benjamin Culp, who lived in Chester County, also fought in the Cherokee War (French and Indian War) as well as the Revolutionary War with his brothers. He had two wives, Dorothea Abendschon, born in Germany, and Anna Mary Kline whose family was from Scotland. Benjamin had 11 children, gave land to build a church and is buried in Chester County with his wives and sister, Barbara, at Burnt Meeting House Cemetery in Chester County.
The Culps were an amazing family as many of the original families of Chester County were. Many early settlers’ graves are in the cemeteries of Chester County and future articles will tell everyone about others buried in Chester County.
These early settlers braved the unknown for the freedom that have made us who we are today. Sadly, those graves are being neglected and forgotten. Please join in the effort to repair and restore the historical cemeteries of Chester County. The Burnt Meeting House Cemetery Committee is raising funds to do restore and save these cemeteries. Send donations to Chester County Treasurer, Tommy Darby, designated for the “Burnt Meeting House Cemetery Fund”. Funds will be matched by a grant from the DAR for $10,000. And, as a gift for donating, you will receive a copy of the first census of Chester County in 1790 which was part of the first census of the United States of America. This gift will let you see if your family’s name is there.