CHESTER — Keith Farmer, 63, of Chester passed away Sunday the 27th of August.
He was the husband of Samantha Farmer and the father of Jaclyn Hoopaugh and Tara Marie Farmer.
He is also survived by one sister, Karen Farmer; three grandchildren, Kayle Hausman, Lori Hoopaugh and Spencer Hoopaugh; and one great-grandson, Derrick Webster.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tabatha F. Koon; brothers, Carl Farmer and Freddie Penland; parents, William N. Farmer and Nancy Kilpatrick Farmer Penland.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at Pollard Funeral Home in Chester.