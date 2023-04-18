It’s been an objective for many years and the City of Chester is finally moving on tearing down some dilapidated homes.

For more than a decade, City leaders have been seeking to clear blighted properties. At one point, now-former Chester County Economic Development Director Karlisa Parker said that when she brought potential industries to the county, she tried to avoid taking them through certain parts of the City. Former Chester County Councilman Alex Oliphant said he was asked by a representative of an international company why parts of the county were allowed to look the way they did. Previous Police Chiefs have labeled dilapidated homes as hotbeds for drugs and other illegal activities. The City has tried to combat the problem of occupied homes in poor condition with a rental registry but has often had difficulties with the financial end of tearing down old, dilapidated houses.

Trending Videos