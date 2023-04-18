It’s been an objective for many years and the City of Chester is finally moving on tearing down some dilapidated homes.
For more than a decade, City leaders have been seeking to clear blighted properties. At one point, now-former Chester County Economic Development Director Karlisa Parker said that when she brought potential industries to the county, she tried to avoid taking them through certain parts of the City. Former Chester County Councilman Alex Oliphant said he was asked by a representative of an international company why parts of the county were allowed to look the way they did. Previous Police Chiefs have labeled dilapidated homes as hotbeds for drugs and other illegal activities. The City has tried to combat the problem of occupied homes in poor condition with a rental registry but has often had difficulties with the financial end of tearing down old, dilapidated houses.
With federal ARPA funds, the City is proceeding with some teardowns. Presently, four properties are being addressed, including 114 Marquis Street, 116 Marquis Street, 120 Marquis Street and 98 Graham Street.
“The cost will be $25,500 for abatement of the properties,” City Administrator Malik Whitaker said.
Public Works Director Reggie McBeth said one of the property owners had attempted to do a teardown themselves and indicated a desire to rebuild on the site. They’d had ample time to indicate those plans earlier and were not certified to do any of the work.
“He was denied,” McBeth said.
That temporarily led to some confusion as members of the Council thought that meant one of the properties needed to be removed from the list and perhaps replaced with another. McBeth came back told them that wasn’t the case and Whitaker actually reiterated at the next meeting that all four properties were slated to be taken down and cleared.
The Council approved a motion to have Mech Mechanical handle the demolition work. Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd recused herself, noting a potential conflict of interest. According to online tax map information, three of these properties are shown as owned by Patricia King.