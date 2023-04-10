Evidence seized

Somem of the evidence seized in the arrest of Keewon Degraffenreid.

 Photo Provided

Chester County deputies have arrested a man who reportedly ran from police during two pursuits less than 90 days apart.

According to a post from the Chester County Sheriff's Office, 'on Thursday, at approximately 3:30 p.m, Chester County Sheriff's Deputies pursued a vehicle that failed to stop near Culp and Simpson Roads in the Edgemoor area of Chester County.

