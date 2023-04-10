Chester County deputies have arrested a man who reportedly ran from police during two pursuits less than 90 days apart.
According to a post from the Chester County Sheriff's Office, 'on Thursday, at approximately 3:30 p.m, Chester County Sheriff's Deputies pursued a vehicle that failed to stop near Culp and Simpson Roads in the Edgemoor area of Chester County.
The pursuit ended on Simpson Road where multiple subjects fled the scene into a wooded area.
Deputies were able to immediately arrest Keewon Degraffenreid.This is the second time in less than 90 days in which Degraffenreid fled from the police at a high rate of speed in the eastern section of Chester County.
Chester County Sheriff's Deputies along with blood hound tracking team members and drone searched the area until approximately 6:00 p.m. Deputies were unable to locate the remaining subjects, however deputies recovered the following items from the scene:
More than 1/2 kilogram of methamphetamine;
Approximately 68 grams of cocaine;
Approximately 326 grams of marijuana;
More than 600 pills believed to be MDMA/ Ecstasy;
Approximately 463 grams of pills believed to be fentanyl;
More than $12,000 in US Currency
In addition to the original Failure to Stop for Blue Light charge that Degraffenreid was wanted for from the chase in February, Deputies have also charged Keewon Degraffenreid with the following:
Trafficking Methamphetamine (>100 grams / 3rd offense)
Trafficking MDMA 3rd offense
Trafficking Cocaine (28-100 grams / 3rd offense)
PWID Marijuana 3rd offense
PWID Schedule 2 (fentanyl) 3rd offense
This is an active and ongoing investigation. As such, deputies plan to seek more charges on additional suspects.
Bond was denied for all charges.