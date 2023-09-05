A pair of Chester County football teams maintained their spots in the top five of their respective classifications this week in the S.C. Prep Media Poll.
For the second straight week, Lewisville was ranked number one in Class A. Last week, the Lions narrowly edged out private school powerhouse Christ Church. This week, however, the Lions claimed 11 of 20 first place votes to strengthen their grip on first place. Christ Church came in second, followed by St. Joe’s, Denmark-Olar and Calhoun County. Lewisville (2-1) routed a pair of AA teams the past two weeks in Buford and Chesterfield and faces another this week in Blacksburg.