Local collector shares his collection of vintage Chester-themed postcards
If you ever get a postcard from Chester collector Dr. Doug Marion, you might want to hang on to it; that piece of pasteboard could be worth something.
Dr. Marion shared some of the gems from his postcard collection, many of which depict days gone by in Chester, with the Chester Rotary Club recently.
Dr. Marion brought along his collection, contained in five notebooks and several displayed on posterboards. He said many people collect postcards with different themes, such as hometowns, trains or holidays. His specialty is postcards depicting Chester County.
Providing a brief history lesson, Dr. Marion said postcard collecting became a hobby as soon as postcards were invented. Since many people did not have cameras in the early days of the 20th century, it was a way for people to collect images of the places they had been and pictures of their hometowns.
“A lot of people collected postcards rather than mail them, from the very beginning,” he said.
He began collecting postcards when Chester celebrated its Bicentennial, in 1991.
“At that time there was a display that the Arts Council did on somebody’s postcard collection of Chester, and I thought it was the coolest thing I had even seen and thought I would like to get into that. My grandmother had kept postcards from anywhere and everywhere in a box every time she got them, and so I started rooting through her box and picked out all the Chester County ones, and that was the beginning of my collection,” Marion said.
The Chester County Historical Society asked Marion to write a book on postcards, and many of the 144 images in that book were from his own collection; some were given to him on loan.
Dr. Marion continues to collect postcards with his chosen Chester County theme on them, and like any good collector, he has a “want list” of cards that he would like to add to his collection.
How do you date a postcard? Don’t go by the cancellation date, Dr. Marion says. He still sends out the occasional postcard that was first published in 1952, for example. So, how do you tell the date of a postcard? Postcards are divided into three eras depending on the type of postcard, he explained: the Pioneer, the Private Mailing and the modern era.
“The first cards that were produced were called the Pioneer era in the United States, and that was from 1893 to 1898. And they were really only produced for the Columbia Exposition in 1892. So we don't have any cards from that era in my collection.
The next era was from 1898 to 1901, called the private mailing card era. Congress allowed that time printing of cards, they required a one-cent postage for them, and it has the words “Private Mailing Card” printed on them. Some of those are available in the big cities, you know, Chicago, New York City, but not in Chester South Carolina.
“The first type of card that we have of Chester is called the undivided back card. At that time, Congress only allowed you to write the address on the back of the card and have the image on the front of the car. And it even has printed on there, “This side for address only,” he said.
“If you see a card that has an undivided back, meaning that there's not a line down the middle of it, and says this side for the address only, you know that that was produced between 1901 and 1907. In 1907 they allowed you to write both your message and the address on the back of the car. And that's called the divided back here, from 1907 to 1914. So there's a vertical line down the back of the card and it says “this space for writing messages,” and then there’s the space for writing the address. Before WWI, most of these cards were produced in Germany; they produced the highest quality of cards. And a lot of them were hand tinted,” he said. At the time that colorists were tinting black and white photographs for the postcards, they were also taking liberties with the images. For example if a picture of a church showed some telephone lines, the artist or colorists might not include those when they tinted the images, or they might add trees or other details that made the buildings aesthetically pleasing.
The next era of postcards was the white border era, after WWI, and since people didn’t want to buy postcards from Germany, they began producing them in the United States. Most of these cards are distinguished by a white border around the image. Dr. Marion explained, “the white border cards tended to be inferior quality at first and actually the white border meant you used less ink to print so it was a cheaper way of producing the card,” he said. There was next a brief period where cards were printed on paper with a linen-like texture and with higher rag cotton content in the paper.
“The next card is the photochrome or chrome card, and this is the one that you are familiar with: a shiny picture on the front and a matte surface on the back. This started in 1945 and is the style to the present day,” he said.
The standard postcard size is three and a half by five and a half inches, but some postcards have been printed as large as eight and a half by 11 inches.
As a handout, Dr. Marion “sent” the Chester Rotarians a collection of three postcards that were created with the help of his brother, photographer (and N&R contributor) Bill Marion…and he didn’t even have to mail them!