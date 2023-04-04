He came on board at an important time for the City of Chester, but Shaquille Lamar is no longer the City’s recreation director.
At last week’s meeting of Chester City Council, Lamar briefly weighed in on a recreation matter, but it was also mentioned that his final day on the job would be March 31. He spent about 14 months in the recreation director position.
When the Great Falls High School, Newberry College and USC-Upstate graduate started last February (after being chosen out of a pool of four finalists), the City was preparing to officially open the Chester Aquatics and Fitness Center, located in the former Chester County YMCA building the City had obtained the year before. Under his leadership, the facility opened, grew membership, oversaw several organized sports (including football and basketball), added new options like pickleball and opened the indoor pool.
Lamar did not respond to a message seeking comment on his departure. As of Tuesday morning, the City had not posted the position as being open.