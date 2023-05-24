CARLISLE — Barbara Anne Byars Carter transitioned from this life into the loving arms of her LORD and SAVIOR at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning May 21, 2023.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment was in in the church cemetery.
She was born August 29, 1941, in Chester, S.C. to Marshall Martin Byars Jr. and Annie Elizabeth Edge Byars. She was educated in the schools of Chester County and was a graduate of Chester Senior High School. She was married to William Joseph Carter (Billy Joe) on June 20, 1959. Barbara worked many years with the Chester County School District as a teacher's aide, with positions in the classroom, office and library. She took a special interest in helping the lowest performing students in reading and math in her early years there and later worked in the office and library. An avid reader with a tremendous love of books, she thoroughly enjoyed the time she spent working in the library. Barbara was also a school bus driver, assisting the special needs children. Prior to working with the school district, Barbara worked at Head Start as the cafeteria manager. As a child she attended and was baptized at Westside Baptist Church at the Gayle in Chester but in her teen years moved with her family to the country in West Chester and became a member of Calvary Baptist Church. There, Barbara held many places of service and served on various committees. She played the piano there for many years, was a G.A. and ACTEENS leader, Vacation Bible School teacher, and a member of the Ladies Fidelis Sunday School class.
Barbara enjoyed cross stitch, quilting, and sewing. She made all of her daughters' little dresses and clothes and later for her grandchildren. She crafted beautiful, smocked dresses and John suits. Barbara had a great love of all music and playing the piano. She adored her pets, especially her beloved dog “Bojo.” She collected anything antique and lighthouses. As mentioned before, she was an avid reader and especially loved her Bible and also her Amish fiction books.
Barbara loved her family and friends, but most of all she loved Jesus and she never hesitated to tell you about Him and how He had worked in her life. Barbara was the mother of two daughters, Marsha and Cathy, whom she adored! She was also a very proud "Granny" to her five grandchildren that were the light of her life, Brian, Elizabeth Anne, William, Bailey, and Catherine. She also had a host of bonus grandchildren because if you came to visit Granny with her grandchildren, you became one of hers too, for life!
Barbara would never leave you without a smile and one of her famous hugs!
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Billy Joe; and son-in-law, Stephen M. Pierce.
She is survived by her daughters, Marsha (John) Elliott of Keowee Key, S.C. and Cathy Pierce of Columbia, S.C.; grandchildren, Brian Pierce of Columbia, S.C., William (Jade) Pierce of Gaston, S.C., Bailey Pierce of Ridgeville, S.C., Elizabeth Anne Elliott of Sandy Springs, GA and Catherine Avery Elliott of Greenville, S.C.; a sister-in-law, Joyce Carter; a brother-in-law, Earl Carter; and a sister-in-law, Linda Carter, all of Chester; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1939, Chester, SC 29706.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barronfuneralhome.com.