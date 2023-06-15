Armenia UMC
- In-person worship services, 9:30 a.m. Sundays. Bible study at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Fellowship Hall.
- Breakfast Club meets at 8 a.m. the first Sunday of each month.
Bethel UMC
- In-person worship has resumed at 11 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school at 10 a.m. in the back of the sanctuary.
- Worship, 11 a.m. Sundays on Facebook Live and 1 p.m. on channel 39 on TruVista.
Black Rock Baptist
- Sunday school at 9 a.m. followed by worship at 10 a.m. Worship can also be viewed on Facebook under Black Rock Baptist Church. Social distancing is observed and masks are provided. On the second Sunday of each month, all are asked to bring nonperishable items or donations to be provided to the food pantry. The church is at 1006 Old Richburg Road with Rev. Kennedy F. Threatt Sr. as pastor. Everyone welcome.
Calvary Apostolic Pentecostal
- Services are held at 119 College St. (Carolina Hall). Sunday morning service is at 11 a.m. and Thursday night Bible study is at 6 p.m. Social distancing is observed, masks and hand sanitizer are available for use. All welcome.
Calvary Baptist, Calvary Church Road
- Calvary Baptist, 760 Calvary Church Road, holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Worship streamed on Facebook on Wednesday and Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church. Church office: 803-581-4234, Rev. Mike Black is pastor.
Camp Creek UMC
- Camp Creek United Methodist Church, 4721 Great Falls Highway, will open its clothes closet to the public from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. All are welcome and there is no charge.
Capers Chapel UMC
- Worship at 10 a.m. Sundays.
- Choir practice at 5 p.m. Tuesdays.
- Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel.
Carmel Presbyterian
- In-person services have resumed at 9 a.m. every second and fourth Sundays. Pastor Emeritus Dr. W.T. Holmes will preach. Communion served on the second Sunday.
Chester First Baptist
- Independence Celebration, 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, in the social hall. Cost is $5 for hamburgers, baked beans, chips, dessert and drink. Sign up by June 30.
- Inside worship, 10:55 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. Social distancing and safety measures apply.
- Youth Bible study, 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays in the Youth Center.
- Worship streamed on Facebook or at www.fbchester.com at 11 a.m. Sundays. Prelude music at 10:55 a.m. Worship, prayer and Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays with prelude music at 6:55 p.m.
Chester First Church of the Nazarene
- Women’s Ministry will hold a purse auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, in the Family Life Center. All ladies invited.
- Young At Heart, second Thursday of each month.
- Men’s Prayer Breakfast, first Saturday of each month.
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night services at 6 p.m., Wednesday night services at 7 p.m. Office hours are 8 to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
Chester Ministerial Food Pantry
- Volunteers are needed to help at the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry at Purity Presbyterian Church. The pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Volunteers are needed. Call the church at 803-377-8175 if interested. If you are in need of food, call the pantry line at 803-374-7778 for an appointment.
Community Church
- Sunday school is online at 9 a.m. Sundays. In-person worship at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays. Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Children’s Church/nursery held during Sunday morning worship and Wednesday night Bible study.
Cool Branch Baptist
- No Family Night in June.
- Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:30 a.m. Social distancing and masks not required, all welcome.
Faith Temple
- Services are now held at the church. Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. Tuesday night Bible study from 6 to 7 p.m. For more information on Zoom and/or the conference line, call Deacon Albert Crawford at 1-443-841-5799. Everyone should social distance and wear masks. Church is at 1894 Canal Road, Landsford.
- Faith Temple holds a Men’s Fellowship meeting at 9 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month. Chairperson is the Rev. Terone Manning and Co-Chairs are Elder Albert Crawford and Deacon Travis Glenn. Call Rev. Manning at 803-209-1858 or Elder Crawford at 1-443-841-5799 for more information.
First Baptist of Great Falls
- First Baptist Church, 407 Dearborn St., Great Falls, will present the "Going Beyond" simulcast by Priscilla Shirer on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event will bring women together for a day of powerful teaching, worship with Anthony Evans and prayer. The simulcast event will begin at 10 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m. with multiple breaks. Doors will open at 9 a.m. and guests should be in their seats by 9:45 a.m. Pre-registration is required. The $10 fee includes a box lunch from Chick-fil-A. The registration fee is required within two weeks of registration. Seating is limited, so early registration is encouraged. Childcare will be provided. For details, visit the FBC Great Falls Facebook page or call Myra Joplin at 704-868-6043.
- The church holds Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Roger Shuford. Sunday Children’s Church for ages five years through fifth grade is held at 11 a.m. Life Groups meet at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The Upward Student Ministry for grades six through 12 meets at 6 p.m. Thursdays with Youth Leaders Mike and Brandi Davis. Cub Scouts meet at First Baptist at 6 p.m. Mondays. A covered dish lunch is held after worship every fifth Sunday. The church office can be reached at 803-482-2038 from the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Everyone is welcome.
First Baptist of Lowrys
- Adult Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays followed by prayer meeting/youth and children’s meeting at 7 p.m.
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nalley.
First Baptist of Richburg
- Vacation Bible school for ages up to 12 will be from 6 to 8 p.m. nightly July 12-15. Dinner each night. VBS closing will be Sunday, July 16, with an afternoon cookout. For pre-registration, email to mrsjenkins323@gmail.com or call 681-422-1989.
- Sunday school, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. followed by worship from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Men's Bible study from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Wednesday Bible study from 7 to 8 p.m. Women's Bible study from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays. Church is at 165 North Main St., Richburg.
First Free Will Baptist
- Vacation Bible school, 6 to 8 p.m. nightly July 10-13. Registration nightly at 5:30 p.m.
- Regular in-person services: Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night services at 6 p.m. Wednesday night service at 7 p.m. Services also live-streamed on Facebook on Chester First Free Will Baptist page. Church is at 790 Hawthorne Road and the pastor is Kevin Johnson.
Fishing Creek Presbyterian
- Bag lunch every Wednesday from 12 to 1 p.m. Bring a bag lunch and share fellowship.
- Soup kitchen is the first Saturday of every month from 12 to 2 p.m.
- Worship service follows at 10 a.m. with Sunday school afterward.
Fort Lawn Baptist
- Vacation Bible school, “Gospeltopia,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday through June 28.
- WMU and Baptist Men will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 25.
- Sunday school at 9 a.m. weekly followed by worship at 10 a.m.
- Adult choir meets at 5 p.m. Sundays.
- Youth and KFC (Kids For Christ) meet at 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
- Bible study meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 2 p.m. Thursdays.
Greater Destiny Christian Center
- Greater Destiny Christian Center, “The Church on the Hill where destiny is revealed and dreams are fulfilled,” is a Sabbath Keeping Church located at 116 Gadsden St., Chester. A service is held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays. Saturday morning Sabbath School is held at 10 a.m. followed by Sabbath Worship at 11 a.m. Apostle Lamont J. Sessoms and Lady Shijuana Sessoms, Pastor, welcome everyone. Call 843-829-0004 or 833-981-2294 for details.
Kingdom of God Church International
- Kingdom Builders Bible Institute now enrolling. Flexible schedule and online classes. Call 803-285-9192 for details and to enroll.
Lando Baptist
- Pastor Larry Wilson is conducting a study in First Thessalonians entitled “A Church Is Born” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
- Sunday worship service at 11 a.m., Sunday school at 10 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Church is at 3737 Lando Road, Lando. 803-367-3082.
Liberty Baptist
- Vacation Bible school, “Twists and Turns,” 6 to 8:30 p.m. nightly June 25-29.
- Normal schedule: Sunday school at 10 a.m., worship at 11 a.m.
Lincolnville Missionary Baptist
- Worship at 11 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. James A. Owens Jr. Church is at 519 Lincolnville Road, Chester. Masks are required and temperature checks will be taken.
Mt. Aimwell Baptist
- Services live streamed on Facebook at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
Mt. Moriah Baptist
- Food pantry distribution on the third Saturday of each month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at 789 Meadowbrook Road. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Income eligibility guidelines are applicable. For details, call Connie Carter at 803-327-2113.
New Hope UMC
- Worship at 11:30 a.m. Sundays.
- Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
New Impact Ministries
- Worship at 9:30 a.m. Sundays with Pastor Corey D. Sanders, Bible study at 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Church is at 217 Columbia St., Chester, all are welcome.
New Zion Baptist
- New Zion Baptist, Blackstock, has reopened. Service at 10 a.m., no Sunday school. All welcome.
Old Wilson Baptist
- Services in person or via Facebook Live, 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Orrs Baptist
- Regular hours: Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. for babies through senior adults, worship at 10:45 a.m. Discipleship training at 5 p.m. for children and adults. Adult choir practice at 6 p.m. Classes for children and youth at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. All welcome, church is at 1266 Lancaster Hwy., Chester.
Parkway Baptist
- Adult Sunday school, 9:30 a.m. in the sanctuary while children meet in the choir room. Worship follows at 10 a.m. Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays in the social hall. All welcome.
Pine Grove Baptist
- Corporate prayer at 6:15 p.m. and Bible study held Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. via conference call. Call 681-999-0180 and enter access code 996052. All invited.
Purity Presbyterian
- Dinner church, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.
- Thursday morning Bible study, 10 a.m. on June 22.
- Worship service, Sunday, June 25, at 11 a.m.
- West Side Baptist is scheduled to provide volunteers for the Chester Ministerial Food Pantry May 8-11. The food pantry is closed on Fridays until further notice.
St. Joseph Catholic
- Mass schedule: Saturday vigil at 4 p.m.; Sunday Mass at 12:30 p.m.; and weekday Mass at 9:30 a.m. Thursdays. Church is at 110 West End St., Chester.
St. Mark’s Episcopal
- St. Mark's Episcopal Church welcomes you! Worship and Holy Eucharist is held at 11 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Rilla Holmes preaching and presiding. The church is at 132 Center St., Chester, downtown near the library.
- New Bible study dinner, 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month.
True Gospel Church of God in Christ
- Services are now being held inside the church sanctuary. Sunday morning worship is at 10 a.m., and is also available on Facebook Live. Tuesday night Bible study is at 7 p.m. All welcome, church is at 552 Ashford Road, Chester.
Union ARP
- In-person services have resumed. Worship at 11 a.m., Wednesday Bible study at 6 p.m. Social distancing guidelines apply. Services still posted at www.unionarpchurch.org. Church is at 3495 Lancaster Hwy., Richburg.
Wesley Memorial UMC
- Worship at 8:30 a.m. Sundays.
- Prayer Time, 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Capers Chapel UMC.
West Chester Baptist
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. followed by worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Wednesday Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
Wilksburg Baptist
- Wilksburg Baptist, 3137 Pinckney Road, is now accepting donations for its Clothes Closet. Sizes newborn through adult are welcome. Call to schedule a free pick-up or to set up a delivery time at the church. Pick-ups will be made only in Chester, Richburg, York, Sharon and Lockhart for a limited time. Call Pastor Seth at 803-379-3863 or Destiny at 803-517-0294.
- Sunday school at 10 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m.
- Wednesday evening Bible study at 6:30 p.m.
Word and Spirit The Experience
Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist
- Zion Pilgrim has resumed its worship services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services can still be heard on the church conference call. Church is at 3030 Pinckney Road, Chester.