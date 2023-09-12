FROM STAFF REPORTS
Two Chester County football teams remain ranked in the respective classifications through four games in the South Carolina Prep Media Poll.
In the Class A poll, Lewisville strengthened its hold on the number one spot, claiming 17 of 20 possible first place votes. The Lions (3-1) are fresh off a 63-0 blowout of Blacksburg, have beaten three straight AA opponents badly and have recorded three straight shutouts. Lewisville will face its first fellow Class A opponent this week with a home game against Ridge Spring-Monetta.
In the AAA poll, Chester dropped a couple of spots following a Friday loss to AAAA South Pointe, but is still ranked seventh. The Cyclones, now 3-1 on the year, face another tough AAAA test this week in Catawba Ridge.
The South Carolina Prep Media Poll is voted on by high school sports writers from across the state including the News & Reporter’s Travis Jenkins.