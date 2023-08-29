An effort by some members of Chester City Council to wrest firing of department heads duties away from the city administrator failed in a close vote Friday.
The special called meeting was held in the immediate aftermath of the firing of Police Chief Curtis Singleton, who was terminated Wednesday by City Administrator Malik Whitaker (see related story). There were discussions of Public safety, the City’s form of government and “disbursement of information to city council” which often overlapped one another.
“I was blindsided and didn’t know what was going on,” said Councilwoman Danielle Hughes, who indicated she found out about Singleton’s firing from citizens.
Many of the topics members of the council had wanted to discuss were deferred to Monday’s regular meeting, since Whitaker himself could not be present on Monday. (Whitaker was terminated by a 5-4 vote of council on Monday night. see related story.)
At Friday’s meeting, Councilman David Claytor said at a certain point that there was “an 800-pound gorilla in the room” no one was talking about, so he was going to broach the matter himself. At that point, he made a motion to have firing of department heads be the duty of Chester City Council and not the administrator. Councilwoman Robbie King-Boyd asked for clarification and asked if he meant council had to be informed before a firing was made or that the council would take over that authority. When he indicated it was the latter, Mayor Carlos Williams said he didn’t think that motion, on its own, was enough to make the change Claytor wanted to see.
“It’s actually written into his contract,” Williams said of Whitaker’s authority to terminate department heads. “We would have to go in and renegotiate his entire contract.”
Williams agreed that when it comes to big or important information, the Council should absolutely be kept in the loop. He said it was not possible, though, for an administrator to relay every piece of information about everything to all members of Council at all times.
Councilman Jamie Price said the Council was in no way equipped to make those sorts of decisions.
“We are not here on a day-to-day basis to see what every department head is doing. That has caused a lot of disturbances in the City in the past,” he said.
When it was mentioned that the whole discussion really centered on one personnel move, Claytor said it could actually “be systematic.”
The vote to have Chester City Council take over firing of department heads failed 5-4 with Claytor, King-Boyd, Hughes and Ursula Boyd Crosby voting in the minority. After the vote failed, Claytor said, “I’m not pleased with this process.”