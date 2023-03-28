It took a few rare full nights of work, but the Lewisville softball team picked up a couple big wins last week.
The Lady Lions took a key 11-5 victory over region for McBee. The game featured an atypically slow offensive start for Lewisville as the team actually trailed 2-1 through five innings. They finished with a flourish, though, scoring five in the sixth and three in the seventh to take the win.
Emerson Dickman had a pair of hits (including a double) and knocked in four runs, Saleena Rollins had four hits (including a double) and a pair of RBI and Sydney Rollins delivered a pair of base hits, both of which were doubles. Sarah Owens struck out 12 in the complete game effort for Lewisville.
Lewisville also notched a 12-4 win over a tough Whitmire squad in an out-of-region contest. Saleena Rollins was 3-for-3 at the plate and drove in five runs to lead the offense. Owens fanned 12 and allowed only two earned runs in the victory. The only thing that differentiated the two wins from the others in Lewisville’s current streak was that both contests went the full seven innings. Lewisville had ended its previous several contests early on the 10-run mercy rule.
The two wins (plus a 20-2 Friday blowout of C.A> Johnson) improved Lewisville to 11-2 overall and 4-0 in region play heading into Tuesday’s region matchup with Great Falls.