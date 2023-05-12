Editor’s note: The N&R was saddened recently to hear of the death of Pres Roberts, a WWII veteran. In March of last year, The N&R was able to interview him about his experiences as part of The Greatest Generation. As tribute to this extraordinary man, we are reprinting parts of that story.
Kirk Roberts did his military service in Korea;, his older brother Gary Preston “Pres” Roberts was there before him about 10 years earlier, before anything such as the “Korean Conflict” had begun.
“After the war, I returned to a rifle company (after having spent time in the Signal Corps) and they sent me to Korea to send the Japanese home. I was there almost a year in South Korea,” he said.
Presaging what would variously be later called the Korean Conflict or the Korean War, Pres said, “I knew that was going to happen; we had problems with the North Koreans. They came down to Seoul for a meeting one time and we had to send them back home,” he said.
Before that, Pres got the letter that young many young men received that started: ‘Greeting, having submitted yourself to a local Board composed of your neighbors for the purpose of determining your availability for training and service in the armed forces of the United States…’
He had already received two deferments, because he had to help his father at home (two other brothers had already joined the Navy,) but the third time his name came up, Pres said, “my ‘friends and neighbors’ (as some induction letters read) didn’t like me staying here. Kirk was old enough to help my father, so my friends and neighbors wanted me to go,” he said.
Before he reported to Fort Jackson for induction, he had to get processed through a depot station at Great Falls, Pres remembers.
He reported to Camp Robinson, Arkansas for the Infantry Replacement Training Center (IRTC).
“I thought I was going to Europe. I got a 10-day delay in route and was able to get back home. I told my fiancée Dellie Boulware that I was going overseas, probably right into combat. We had thought about getting married in May, but we said we couldn’t put it off. I told her I might not get back, so we got married during the delay in route,” he said.
He spent some time in embarkation depots in Washington, D.C. and California. The war in Europe actually ended while he was getting ready to board ship for Germany.
Heading back following his delay in transit, Pres said he was on a ship overseas about 38 days.
“I didn’t like the water. One of my brothers was in the Navy, and I had more time on the ships than he did – he stayed in Charleston most of the time,” he said.
But Roberts didn’t go to Europe, and he didn’t get in the infantry; he ended up in the Philippines with a different military occupational specialty.
“When I first got to the Philippines, we landed on an island called Leyte (the gulf of which would later be the site of a furious naval battle) and from there we went to Panay,” he said.
“I left here as a 745, a rifleman, but after I got over to the Philippines, I got with the 40th Infantry Division and I was sent to a little tent and I studied International Morse Code and I went to the 40th Signal Corps then,” he recalled. His designation became ‘Radio Operator, Low Speed’ and he started to learn how to operate a telegraph set and send messages in Morse code.
“I was a slow operator. There are two kinds of telegraph keys, the one that transmits by moving it up and down, and one that transmits by moving the key side to side. I had to use the up and down key. I tried the side to side one once in a while, but I never did master it,” he said.
Pres did not see any active fighting, or have many encounters with the Japanese.
“When we went in to the islands, most of the time the Navy had bombarded them and the Japanese would pull back and the Marines would declare it was safe,” he said.
“I was never in any battles – I was in battle territory, but never in the battle. Sometimes I would requisition a Jeep and go up into the mountains to find where the Japanese were. They could have shot us any time they wanted, but they were afraid to come out,” he said.
Roberts occasionally had to stand guard, because his radio station was only about two miles from the fighting.
“I had to stand guard; we were about two miles from the company and we thought maybe the Japs were coming in. We had to go to the station before sunup and stay there. We were supposed to fire the rifle three times into the air so the next man standing guard about a quarter of mile back towards the company would be alerted,” he said.
He does recall one really close enemy encounter that took place when he was standing guard one time.
“I had to take the next fellow in, and he had to stay at the station all night until daylight, then make it back the company the best way he could. One night I thought I heard them on the little gravel road I was on. They were talking, and I took the safety off the rifle and told myself I wasn't going to shoot the rifle up into the air; the three of them were going to be gone. Like hunting for rabbits, I fixed myself a place to stay, and I had the sights on the first one, and I said I’m going to drop the first three, and they talked again and I realized they were talking Filipino,” Robert said. “I took my gun off of them, and they never did see me,” he said.
Another time, Roberts was driving an officer in a jeep and even through he wasn't in the fighting, the fighting came to him. Even more amazing, this was after the war was over.
“I was in the guardhouse and had a jeep requisitioned to me. A guard on Number Three post called in and the lieutenant and I jumped in the jeep and he asked if he could drive. He was about six feet tall, so he adjusted the seat. I heard something go ping before we got to the guard post. When we got back, the lieutenant took his shirt off and he was burned where the bullet had scorched his close-fitting shirt and his skin. He had put the seat back, and had I been driving and had the seat more forward, that bullet would have killed me,” he said.
Pres wasn’t in the fighting, even through he scored Sharpshooter level with the rifle while in training, but his score on the occupational specialty tests was good enough to get him seated behind a telegraph key for several months of his two total years of service.
“Evidently when we were first inducted, they gave us an examination, and I had apparently done fairly well (even though his hearing wasn't all that good). It was strange; I could cipher the message a lot better than most people could hear, I scored a “four” and they might have scored a “three” where a “five” was really good.
“I did know Morse Code fairly well at the time (I don’t remember what ‘A’ is now, dit, dah or something),” he said. “I tried hard to learn, because I didn’t want to be in the infantry any more.”
The Morse operators got to hear and transmit the news about what was happing in the “big picture” of the war in the Pacific Theater, Roberts said.
“We knew all about what was supposed to go one in the war with the Japanese. In fact, I was mighty glad when they dropped that bomb,” he said, referring to the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
“I was in Panay when they bombed those two cities. I got a piece of notebook paper to transmit that said ‘Hiroshima and Nagasaki disappear in a cloud of smoke.’ I said, “Thank the Lord!
“I was so happy, I didn’t know what to do. All of us were, because we were expecting 75 percent casualties. Those bombs dropping were the end of the war,” he said.
From his obituary
Gary Preston “Pres” Roberts, Sr., 99, died suddenly on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, as a result of a tractor accident while farming.
Born on November 19, 1923, Mr. Roberts was a son of the late Jessie Marie Wagers Roberts and John Elbert Roberts, Sr. He was a graduate of Blackstock High School. A veteran of the Second World War, Mr. Roberts served in the Army Signal Corps in the pacific theater in the Philippines and later saw service after WW2 in Korea.
The owner and operator of Roberts Oil Company for more than 30 years, he also was on the Board of Directors for the local BBT bank. Mr. Roberts was a member of the Agoga Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church, the Chester Lions Club, the American Legion, and the Big Buck Club. He was a Mason and a Shriner.
Active in the Republican Party throughout his life, Mr. Roberts was a long-time close friend of former U.S. Senator Strom Thurmond and served as his county Campaign Manager for many years.
Mr. Roberts, or “Paws” to his grandchildren and their many friends, loved singing and music, especially old-time gospel, bluegrass, and country music, and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed farming, fishing, and hunting. He was a founder of the Chester Quail Hunters Association and was Field Trial Champion with many different and beloved bird dogs. Just weeks ago, Mr. Roberts was featured by the National Wild Turkey Federation and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with the turkey he killed on opening day.
A member of First Baptist Church in Chester, Mr. Roberts deeply loved his family, his many friends of all ages and backgrounds, his community, his country, and his God.
Surviving are one son, Gary P. Roberts Jr. (Susan) of York; three daughters, Sandra R. Stroman (Jim) of Chester; Bess R. Thomas and Jessie R. Legaré (John), both of Columbia; eight grandchildren, Gary P. Roberts III (Melissa) of Beech Island; Brandi R. Jackson (Wayne) of Bishopville; Anna S. Rittgers (Dave) of Aiken; Preston W. Stroman (Elizabeth) of Camden; James A. Stroman of Charleston; Abigail T. Way (Reese) of Columbia; Victoria L. Thomas of Charleston; and Isabel R. Legaré of Columbia; three great-grandsons, Gary P. Roberts IV, James P. Rittgers, and Thomas A. Rittgers; two great-granddaughters, Mary A. Rittgers and Sarah H. Rittgers; one brother, Kirk L. Roberts (Marie) of Chester; one brother-in-law, Larry B. Stevenson (Nancy) of Winnsboro; and one sister-in-law, Joyce B. Clack of Chester; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers J. Wade Roberts, John E. Roberts, Jr., Edward Halsell Roberts, and Troy W. Roberts; his sisters Agnes R. Banks, Katherine “Kitty” R. Wright, Dorothy “Cissie” R. Stevenson; son-in-law Clay Bryan Thomas; and, his wife of 63 years Dellie Boulware Roberts.