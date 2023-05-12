Editor’s note: The N&R was saddened recently to hear of the death of Pres Roberts, a WWII veteran. In March of last year, The N&R was able to interview him about his experiences as part of The Greatest Generation. As tribute to this extraordinary man, we are reprinting parts of that story.

Kirk Roberts did his military service in Korea;, his older brother Gary Preston “Pres” Roberts was there before him about 10 years earlier, before anything such as the “Korean Conflict” had begun.

