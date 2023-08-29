Chief Curtis Singleton

Curtis Singleton

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office was already providing patrol officers for the City of Chester and is now providing leadership as well.

After the firing of Police Chief Curtis Singleton last Wednesday, then-City Administrator Malik Whitaker (he was subsequently fired by Chester City Council, see related story) and Sheriff Max Dorsey issued a joint statement detailing that Sheriff’s Department Captain Al Crawford would be serving as the operational commander for law enforcement services on a temporary basis.