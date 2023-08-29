The Chester County Sheriff’s Office was already providing patrol officers for the City of Chester and is now providing leadership as well.
After the firing of Police Chief Curtis Singleton last Wednesday, then-City Administrator Malik Whitaker (he was subsequently fired by Chester City Council, see related story) and Sheriff Max Dorsey issued a joint statement detailing that Sheriff’s Department Captain Al Crawford would be serving as the operational commander for law enforcement services on a temporary basis.
“This temporary adjustment to the structure of law enforcement services in the City is in no way an effort by Sheriff Dorsey to permanently supplant or replace police services by the City of Chester. Sheriff Dorsey is committed to working with the City of Chester to support their work to build an excellent municipal police department,” the statement read.
In an exclusive interview with the News & Reporter, Whitaker and Dorsey detailed how the agreement came to be.
“Someone had to be responsible for decisions taking place with law enforcement in the City,” Dorsey said. “Ultimately, as sheriff, law enforcement in Chester County is my responsibility.”
Dorsey said since he was first appointed sheriff in 2019 and then elected for a full term in 2020, he had always worked with the City and provided support in any way that was requested. Whitaker said that from the moment he was hired late last year, Dorsey had been a great ally for the City department.
“We didn’t want City officers operating with no leadership,” Whitaker said.
Crawford was already doing work patrolling in the City limits as the police department struggled with officer retention and battled low numbers at times, which both men said made him an obvious fit. All administrative and personnel decisions regarding the department would remain in City hands, with that duty falling to Whitaker. With his firing on Monday night, it is unclear who will be filling that role going forward.
“I have made it a priority to have a good relationship with the City. I’m doing what I pledged to do from year one,” Dorsey said.
Whitaker stressed that the public should understand that the level of safety being provided to City residents would not be diminished in any way by the move. In turn, Dorsey said he believed Whitaker was doing a great job and had been nothing but a pleasure to work with.
“I knew in about two seconds the kind of guy I was dealing with. I’m his biggest fan,” Dorsey said.
All that came after Singleton was dismissed Wednesday morning. When the News & Reporter inquired about reasons for his dismissal, Whitaker referred to a recent murder investigation and provided a judge’s order on the matter, noting that it was public record.
Specifically, in the case of the State vs. Willie Caldwell III (see related story), a judge’s order said “the court finds that the lead investigator, Chief Curtis Singleton, when pressed by defense in his testimony, failed to provide evidentiary support for his decision to charge the defendant with murder within hours of the incident. Furthermore, when questioned about the procedural investigation of this case, the timeliness of forensic testing of the victim’s blood through toxicology, as well as the totality of the circumstances surrounding the crime scene and investigation, Chief Curtis Singleton’s testimony was not credible.”
Partly for that reason, Caldwell’s motion for immunity under the protection of persons and property act in the January 23 death of Corey Marcelle Bennett was granted.
In the order signed by Circuit Court Judge Brian Gibbons, the Statement of Facts from the hearing noted that Singleton “could not articulate how defendant’s statement failed to match the Chief’s description of the crime scene” in one instance, and that he admitted under cross examination that he “did not know the standard procedure” regarding SLED toxicology analysis. When asked about what probable cause he had to obtain a warrant for murder without seeking guidance from the Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, “Chief Singleton inexplicably testified that he was a new chief and if he would have known who the solicitor was, he would have.” Singleton, who had been on the job less than two months at that point, said because he was still new to the job he did not know who the solicitor was.
Singleton was hired late last year by then-Interim City Administrator Ed Driggers. He came in with 18 years of law enforcement experience, including 16 as a supervisor. He was the criminal investigations detective for the Forest Acres Police Department in Forest Acres, S.C. at the time of his hiring.
Two citizens spoke about his hiring at Monday’s meeting. One said that people make mistakes, particularly when new to a job, that they often learn from those mistakes and that perhaps the council could consider extending a second chance. The other compared the firing and the tone set by Whitaker in the City administration as being akin to Nazi Germany and the regime of Chairman Mao Zedong of China.
Singleton had recently gotten Chester City Council to approve license plate reader cameras and spot shooter technology in an effort to battle violent crime in the City. He also attempted to do community outreach with events like a basketball camp for kids.
He told the News & Reporter he preferred not to offer comment on his firing.