The Town Council of Richburg voted on the first reading of an ordinance to allow them to participate with other municipalities and the S.C. Municipal Association in Local revenue Services (LRS) program that collets business license taxes from brokers, insurers and telecommunication companies that do business with and in the town. These taxes can be imposed whether the company maintains an office in the town or not, if they conduct business with properties or persons in the town.

The ordinance states Richburg is allowed by state law to impose a business license tax on gross income, applicable to insurers, brokers and telecommunications companies.

