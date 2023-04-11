The Town Council of Richburg voted on the first reading of an ordinance to allow them to participate with other municipalities and the S.C. Municipal Association in Local revenue Services (LRS) program that collets business license taxes from brokers, insurers and telecommunication companies that do business with and in the town. These taxes can be imposed whether the company maintains an office in the town or not, if they conduct business with properties or persons in the town.
The ordinance states Richburg is allowed by state law to impose a business license tax on gross income, applicable to insurers, brokers and telecommunications companies.
The Municipal Association of S.C. (MASC) established a local revenue services program in which the Association administers the statewide business license taxes on behalf of participating municipalities.
Because of a change in the state legislation that imposed additional requirements and conditions on the LRS, MASC suggested to municipalities they update their existing
The ordinance authorizes the Town to join and participate in the local revenue services program with respect to insurers, brokers and telecommunications companies.
The ordinance was introduced by Town Attorney Bill Marion, who explained to council members the purpose of the legislation.
“We get certain taxes that are paid to us from people that have businesses such as insurance and other businesses. These taxes are collected by the state. This is where we get a great deal of our revenue.
“In 2020 the state legislature revamped the law – if we want to continue to participate in the local revenue services and continue to get this stream of income, it is highly recommended that we enact a new ordinance. If we don’t enact it, we won’t get the money.”
The ordinance was approved on first reading. Final reading will be May 8.
In other business, council approved the date and time for the Richburg Fall Festival. The date will be Oct. 28 and the festival will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Council also discussed increasing the pay for members of Town Council, the members of the Richburg Planning Commission, the Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning and Zoning staff. They will take up this issue during the budget workshop, when they will determine the amount of increase. That increase amount will be included in the budget.