The Lutz Foundation graciously provided GRASP with a $5,000 grant to help fill the gap as people are struggling financially during these difficult times. GRASP is a nonprofit dedicated to providing crisis assistance in the form of food, utility payments, and prescription assistance. GRASP has been in existence since 1974 and will celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2024.
“The number of people we serve each year continues to grow and the needs are amplified by the rising cost of food. Generous partners like The Lutz Foundation make it possible to serve those who are falling through the cracks as they work to remain housed and have enough food to feed their families,” stated Shelley Price, Executive Director of GRASP.