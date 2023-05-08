Ultrasound

A cardiovascular technician and Robert Smith, Program Director MUSC Health, Columbia, examine the readings on a Chester High School athlete’s heart ultrasound.

 BY BRIAN GARNER/THE N&R

CHS student athletes get a ultrasound heart screening

Chester High School athletes are used to looking at films of their performance. On Saturday, they got to see some films unlike any they’ve ever seen before as technicians from the MUSC Health’s Claude W. Smith School of Cardiovascular Technology checked their heart’s performance as they screened them for potential cardiovascular problems they might not have known they had.

