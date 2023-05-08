CHS student athletes get a ultrasound heart screening
Chester High School athletes are used to looking at films of their performance. On Saturday, they got to see some films unlike any they’ve ever seen before as technicians from the MUSC Health’s Claude W. Smith School of Cardiovascular Technology checked their heart’s performance as they screened them for potential cardiovascular problems they might not have known they had.
The screenings, conducted with ultrasound technology, showed technicians a glimpse inside the athletes’ hearts where they could check on the proper opening and closing of heart valves and whether these young athletes might have a condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a thickening of the heart muscle, which can sometimes be fatal, explained Program Director Robert Smith from the Smith Cardiovascular Technology School.
He said the muscle could sometimes get thicker because the heart may have to work harder to carry around more weight, similar to what happens to the muscles of these young athletes when they lift more during training. But in this case, the thickening of the muscle is not a positive thing.
The screenings were conducted at the same time as the athletes underwent their sports physicals.
Chester High AD Ricky Campbell said the school started doing screenings pre-Covid and are starting the screenings back. The purpose is to detect any possible heart problems the athlete may not know they have.
“We think its important for them to get this checked and prevent something that may happen,” Campbell said.
Team doctor and Chester physician Dr. Sam Stone recalled that ten years ago, a student athlete collapsed on the playing field due to an unforeseen heart complication. Shortly after that, the Chester Healthcare Foundation began sponsoring heart screenings for the young athletes.
“If we can catch any cardiovascular issues here (during the screenings) we don’t have to catch them out there in the field,” Dr. Stone said.