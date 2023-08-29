BOSSIER CITY, La. — Graveside services for Mr. Rufus Dye, formerly of Chester, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Round Grove Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mr. Dye, 72, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Louisiana.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BOSSIER CITY, La. — Graveside services for Mr. Rufus Dye, formerly of Chester, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Round Grove Cemetery in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Mr. Dye, 72, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Louisiana.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Rose Neat Funeral Home in Shreveport, Louisiana.
King’s Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery St., Chester, is in charge of the local announcement.