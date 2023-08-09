Mitford Rural Water meeting
Mitford Rural Water District will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at 72 Meeting St., Great Falls.
There will be a community meeting in Great Falls at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Town Hall regarding the remediation of Mill Number 1. This project is estimated to begin on Monday, Sept. 11. This clean-up project will take approximately 90 days and is anticipated to be completed on Dec. 10. Workers will be on the job site between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. each day. The community meeting will have a question and answer session with the Catawba Regional Council of Governments, as they are administering the grant paying for the work, with Stantec as the environmentist and HEPACO as the contractor performing the work.