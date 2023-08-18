USCL software

Pictured L to R: Professor Suzette Taylor, instructor and Dr. Courtney Catledge, Director of the USCL BSN Collaborative Program orient themselves with the new software.

 Provided

The Chester Healthcare Foundation contributed $10,000 towards the purchase of a new cloud based debriefing system for the USC Lancaster Nursing Simulation Lab. This software will equip faculty to provide best practice simulation experiences for BSN students as well as with the collaborating partners at MUSC and Mid Carolina AHEC. The simulation lab now features updated audio visual and recording capabilities. The USCL Collaborative BSN program with USC’s College of Nursing has graduated over 260 students since it started on the Lancaster campus in 2007. The Chester Healthcare foundation has been a longstanding supporter of the program as well as providing scholarships for students from Chester County. “USC Lancaster is appreciative to the Chester Healthcare Foundation for its financial support for critical upgrades for our nursing sim lab and for nursing scholarships over the years. Training nurses is one of the very important things we do, and this support allows our faculty to have the best resources possible for our students,” stated campus dean, Dr. Walter Collins.