Usually when you hear a cop say, “Freeze!” it means someone is under arrest. But not always. Recently, the Chester Police Department brought the freeze to a nearby community and a room full of summer campers as the Department began its first “Cops with Popsicles” community outreach.
Officers brought cups of Italian ices and popsicles to the apartments on York Street, and then visited the 4-H Cooking summer camp at the Market Building (where the kids and counselors were busy sautéing peppers, onions and beef for fajitas — Police Chief Curtis Singleton’s daughter is in this 4-H camp, so he was hoping to sample some fajitas at home later).
Chief Singleton and his officers plan to visit a neighborhood with popsicles every Thursday in July, he told The N&R.
“This was just an idea that hit me after the basketball camp (the Department sponsored). I didn’t want the basketball camp to be the one event that I did, so having new officers, getting them introduced to the City and getting myself introduced to the City, what better ay to do that as through the kids, by way of their parents?
“And I didn’t want to just have one event that day and I don’t interact with them again until the Back to School event in August, so I’m carving out an hour out of my day (on Thursdays) about lunchtime, and visiting certain communities on a random basis and just say ‘Hey, this is a small treat, a little token of our appreciation for you, for allowing us to come into your City and provide you good service,” Chief Singleton said.
Chief Singleton said citizens should check the Chester Police Department Facebook page to see what community they will be in next.