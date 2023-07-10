Usually when you hear a cop say, “Freeze!” it means someone is under arrest. But not always. Recently, the Chester Police Department brought the freeze to a nearby community and a room full of summer campers as the Department began its first “Cops with Popsicles” community outreach.

Officers brought cups of Italian ices and popsicles to the apartments on York Street, and then visited the 4-H Cooking summer camp at the Market Building (where the kids and counselors were busy sautéing peppers, onions and beef for fajitas — Police Chief Curtis Singleton’s daughter is in this 4-H camp, so he was hoping to sample some fajitas at home later).