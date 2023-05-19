Release calendar

Duke Energy recreational whitewater release schedule.

Great Falls Home Town Association Director Glinda Coleman reported to the Great Fall Town Council that the short bypass reach (SBR) whitewater access construction has been delayed until July 8.

“There have been some construction problems with the stairway on the Mountain Island side. When it is completed, people will be able to paddle across and get down into the whitewater area. Duke Energy is fairly certain they will be able to have everything completed by the first week in July, so according to the calendar, the first recreation flow will be July 8.

