Great Falls Home Town Association Director Glinda Coleman reported to the Great Fall Town Council that the short bypass reach (SBR) whitewater access construction has been delayed until July 8.
“There have been some construction problems with the stairway on the Mountain Island side. When it is completed, people will be able to paddle across and get down into the whitewater area. Duke Energy is fairly certain they will be able to have everything completed by the first week in July, so according to the calendar, the first recreation flow will be July 8.
“The postponement also means they will be able to complete the Canal Street access area, which includes the parking lot and the portage trail that goes down to the water, and there will be another kayak launch there,” Coleman said.
In other business, Coleman discussed a proposal for a study to connect the former CXS rail bed trail to the Rocky Creek Trail. The GFHTA received a $30,000 grant from the Carolina Thread Trail last year that doesn’t require a Town match. Coleman provided council with a proposal from a firm that was suggested by the Carolina Thread Trail staff. The design firm is waiting to hear from the Town if they are interested in engaging them to conduct this study, Coleman said.