Chester County 4-H would like to thank the C.H. and Anna E. Lutz Foundation for their generous financial support of Chester County 4-H again this year.
Approximately 1,400 youth throughout the county were impacted through programs made possible by this grant!
Thirty-two classrooms participated in the 4-H Embryology Program. During this three-week long program, youth hatched chicken eggs in an incubator in their classroom. This project directly relates to state science standards and provides exciting hands-on lessons related to life cycles of animals.
Youth in 48 classrooms observed the magic of metamorphosis as they grew Painted Lady butterflies from caterpillars to adult butterflies in their classrooms.
Additionally, over 300 youth at Lewisville Elementary School participated in a flower planting activity during the month of May. The grant also helped fund a local livestock project where 54 youth learned how to care for and show swine and a STEM competition with over 250 youth from around South Carolina.
Additionally, eight skill-building workshops and day camps were held this summer. Program topics included beekeeping, natural resources, healthy cooking, science and technology, and agriculture.
Without the generous support of the Lutz Foundation, these programs would not be possible for the youth in Chester County. These programs help youth to learn life skills and are helping them develop into caring, contributing citizens. Thank you again to the Lutz Foundation.
For more information on 4-H, please contact Abigail Phillips at