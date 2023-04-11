Some people would look at the front-loaded schedule of teams in Region III-A and say that the last month of the regular season contains meaningless games. Blake Barron, Lewisville baseball coach, is not one of those people.
“We see it as an opportunity,” he said. “If you look, we are playing a lot of playoff teams. That is going to allow us to be ready for the playoffs when they start.”
On March 31, Lewisville played its final region contest. With only four teams in the region fielding baseball teams, the Lions only had six region games and those were knocked out in three short weeks. In that region finale, the Lions clinched a region crown and number one playoff seed with a hard-fought 2-1 win over McBee. Just a few days beforehand, Lewisville routed the always-tough Panthers by a 15-0 score. Barron gave full credit to McBee for not walking into the second contest with a defeatist attitude after the shellacking they took in the first game.
“They threw a kid at us that was very crafty,” Barron said. “He mixed up his pitches and kept us off balance.”
McBee also made some spectacular defensive plays, often with runners on base in situations where Lewisville could have blown the game open. The Lions did the same, though, combining good defense and a strong pitching performance from Joaquan Howze to limit McBee to a single run. Barron started his staff ace Seth Morrow in game one, but with that contest getting out of hand and ending early, Morrow had not hit his pitch count limit for the week. So, he was able to relieve Howze in game two and picked up a save.
Taken as a whole, Lewisville’s 6-0 run through the region was a rousing success. Five of the six games ended early on the 10-run mercy rule and they outscored their opponents 75-4.
The team took part in a spring break tournament and had a chance to see some solid competition. They lost to AAA Walhalla 11-4 and Frewsburg (NY) 7-6, but picked up a 16-2 blowout win over Brockport (NY) and a 13-3 victory over Newark High (NY).
Lewisville has eight games remaining between now and the end of the regular season on April 27. It’s a tough slate too, with games against a tough Class A opponent (Whitmire, whom Lewisville faced in the playoffs last year), AA powers North Central and Blacksburg, county rival Chester (a AAA team) and AAAA Indian Land. Those games will not improve Lewisville’s playoff standing (which is already cemented), but Barron said those games can have Lewisville more battle-tested once the postseason does begin and gives him the chance to work on some things.
“We can experiment with some things,” he said. “We can pitch guys in different situations or pinch hit guys in different spots. The teams we are playing have good track records and some are rivals.”
Not having the pressure of having to win in the final month of the season to make the playoffs are move up in the standings also gives Barron the luxury of throwing his top arms enough to keep them sharp, but not so much that they are worn down at the end of a long season.
“They can be fresh when the playoffs start,” he said.
Lewisville next plays tonight at Buford and plays host to Whitmire Thursday night at 6:30.