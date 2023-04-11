LEW PIC

A Lewisville runner crosses home during a recent region victory.

 PHOTO BY TRAVIS JENKINS

Some people would look at the front-loaded schedule of teams in Region III-A and say that the last month of the regular season contains meaningless games. Blake Barron, Lewisville baseball coach, is not one of those people.

“We see it as an opportunity,” he said. “If you look, we are playing a lot of playoff teams. That is going to allow us to be ready for the playoffs when they start.”

