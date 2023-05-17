Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk about a part of your dog’s anatomy, and that would be the brain.

Did you know your dog’s brain is only one-tenth the size of yours? And science is conducting studies that are finding that your canine companion is smarter than you think. We just look at you stupid sometimes to throw you off as to what we are really thinking. While a dog’s intelligence compares in human terms to that of a two-year-old child, dogs have skills no human of any age could ever hope to possess.

Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.

