Good day Chester, Buddy here again this week to talk about a part of your dog’s anatomy, and that would be the brain.
Did you know your dog’s brain is only one-tenth the size of yours? And science is conducting studies that are finding that your canine companion is smarter than you think. We just look at you stupid sometimes to throw you off as to what we are really thinking. While a dog’s intelligence compares in human terms to that of a two-year-old child, dogs have skills no human of any age could ever hope to possess.
A new brain imaging study of mankind’s best friend has found a striking similarity into how humans and dogs and perhaps many other mammals process voice and emotions.
Like humans, dogs appear to possess brain systems that are devoted to making sense of vocal sounds and the emotional content in those sounds. Research into dogs’ brains and how they work, though in its early stages, is providing an amazing window into the human-canine relationship.
Researchers at Emory University wanted to see what was happening in the brain of awake, unrestrained dogs that had not been done before. It seems they trained dogs to walk into and sit in an open MRI machine. They taught the dogs using hand signals. One signal meant they would receive a treat, and the other means they would not. When the dogs saw the signal for a treat, the region of the brain associated with reward lit up with activity. The researchers concluded that the brain scan showed something most pet parents would say they already knew – dogs pay close attention to signals from humans, and these signals work closely with the brain’s reward system. Not just hand signals, we pay close attention to your movements and the time of day. That’s how we know when you are getting ready to go to work or some other routine done regularly.
What goes on in a dog’s head, you ask? You might think it’s just visions of chasing squirrels and belly rubs, but a dog’s brain is a very complicated organ and not so different from your own brain. Each part of a dog’s brain controls a set of vital functions like memory, the senses or motor skills.
In the 30,000 years humans and dogs have lived together, man’s best friend has only become a more popular and beloved pet. Today, dogs are a fixture in almost 50 percent of American households.
From the way dogs thump their tails, invade our laps or steal your bed or chair, it certainly seems like we love you back. Since dogs can’t tell you what’s going on inside our furry heads, can you ever be sure? Well, of course you can, thanks to recent developments in brain imaging technology. Through the studies researchers are getting a better picture of the happenings inside the canine brain.
What the studies show is welcome news for all dog owners. Not only do dogs seem to love you back, they actually see you as their family. It turns out that dogs rely more on humans than they do their own kind for affection, protection and everything in between.
The most direct evidence that we are hopelessly devoted to our humans comes from a recent neuroimaging study about odor processing in the dog brain. Among other surprising findings, the study revealed similarities in the way a dog and human brains process emotionally vocal sounds. Researchers found that happy sounds in particular light up the auditory cortex in both species. This commonality only reinforces the unique strong communication system underlying the dog-human bond.
To simplify, dogs don’t just seem to pick up on your subtle mood changes, we are actually physically wired to pick up on them. The tone and pitch of your voice tells us everything we need to know about what you are feeling when you speak to us.
Behavior research supports the recent neuroscience too. Dogs interact with their humans in the same way babies do their parents. When dogs are scared or worried, they run to their owners, just like a distressed toddler runs to their parents for safety and protection. This is in stark contrast to other domesticated animals. Cats as well as horses will run away from their humans. Dogs are also the only non-primate animals that will look people in the eyes. This is a unique behavior between dogs and humans since dogs will seek out eye contact from their humans but not their own biological parents. Dogs can tell you so much with their eyes. You can see the wheels turning in our brains and wonder just what it is we are thinking about. But sometimes we don’t want to look at you, especially when you say, “it’s time for your bath,” “you have to take your medicine” or “we have to go to the vet.” We seem to look the other way and not to understand a word you are saying. Bonding with our humans is much more important for dogs than any other pets.
Dog lovers have committed a few notable gaffes in interpreting dogs’ facial expressions, assuming that often-documented hangdog look signifies guilt, an emotion that, most behavior experts agree, requires a multifaceted notion of self-awareness that dogs really don’t have. We do recognize from the sound of your voice you are probably disappointed with something we’ve done or better yet, when you are happy and want to show affection to us for something good we have done.
But, as with family, your instinctive hunches about your dog’s behavior are often correct. Sometimes, though, your intuition about what’s going on inside your dog’s head is dead on.
The precise wish or worry lurking on your dog’s face may not always be clear. But you can take comfort in the fact that your pets love you just as much as you hope or maybe even more. Even if we are not full-fledged children, we see you as our family. And for you, we will always be your little children in fur coats.