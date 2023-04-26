Good day Chester, Buddy here again adding light to the age-old controversy of wet dog food versus the traditional dry dog food, or as some call it, kibble.
Unless your veterinarian has specifically advised soaking your dog's food or recommended feeding it dry, there are no hard and fast rules about whether you should or shouldn't soak it. A lot will depend on the individual dog!
If you've ever soaked your dog's food, you are aware of how much dry dog food expands when immersed in water. It's a little horrifying, actually, to realize how much space a certain amount of food will require in your dog's stomach and gut once the dog's digestive juices hydrate the individual kibble. Not to mention the half gallon of water they might be drinking after ingesting dry food. It nearly doubles in volume.
The kibble bits are like little sponges – some more than others. Some kibble is more resistant to soaking than others. Some dogs may not be picky eaters and will eat dry kibble without a fuss while others may need the added water to increase the palatability of dry food.
Most suggested feeding schedules refer to the number of cups you should feed according to your dogs weight on the package. People, a cup is eight ounces. Not just any old cup you happen to pick up is to be used as a measurer. Cups you may have around can hold as much as 16 ounces, which is in no way what you should be using to measure your pet's eight ounces of kibble. However, you shouldn't moisten the food and leave it out at room temperature or worse, leave it outside for very long. Bacterial growth will start to grow in moistened food that has been left out for more than an hour and even faster if you leave it outside.
Many people believe that feeding soaked food will help prevent bloat. I'm not sure there's ever been a study that looked at just that, but it would make sense to me. I'm super cautious about exercise for a couple of hours after eating too, for the same reason.
If you have older dogs you might want to consider soaking their food in warm water for 15 or 20 minutes before feeding them. Reason being, your older dogs may have had a few dental extractions and can't chew up their food as well as they once did. Not that any dog grinds up much of the kibble he or she eats – unlike yours, canine teeth are not much for grinding. Mostly, a few of the kibbles get crunched, and more likely get swallowed intact.
Younger dogs are prone to eating way too fast – just gobbling down all their food whole in less than a minute. Pre-moistening will put less of a strain on their digestive system, if the food arrives even slightly moistened.
I'm sure that feeding soaked food will make your canine companion feel more full, too. Dry foods are so nutrient-dense that the volume of the amount of food that is calorically appropriate for their weight might not come close to filling up their tummies. If their meal is full of water, it definitely increases the sensation of fullness. Then maybe they will quit walking around the kitchen looking unsatisfied after a meal.
Some people believe that crunching on dry kibble is better for our teeth, but these claims can be rather exaggerated. It is actually the antioxidants in the food that have the greatest benefit to oral hygiene (especially vitamin C), and these are "active" whether the food is wet or dry.There are plenty of ways to help keep the teeth clean that are more beneficial than simple crunching, including brushing, anti-plaque preparations and dental toys and chews.
Try this experiment – put eight ounces of kibble in a jar with one and a half cups of water and see how much the volume of food increases. Maybe this will change your mind about how much you should really be feeding your pets.
Buddy's mama, Ruth Whitman, is a retired banker in Chester County who loves dogs.