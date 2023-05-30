On May 20, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office held its 2nd Annual Awards Ceremony at Chester State Park.
Their post on social media reads: ‘This event was hosted and sponsored by the Foundation for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office. We appreciate their ongoing support for our office.
‘We recognized eight award recipients across seven categories. Additionally, nine individuals received commendations on behalf of their efforts for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.
The award recipients are as follows:
Special Services/ SRO of the Year:
Detention Officer of the Year:
Sergeant Charles McKenzie
Telecommunications Employee of the Year:
James “Junior” Donaldson- Drone Pilot
Sheriff’s Operations Deputy of the Year:
Corporal Quentin Eley- Directed Patrol Unit
Administrative Support Employee of the Year:
Johnny Roddey — Assistant Director of E-911 Dispatch
Sgt. David Ford — Property Crimes Supervisor
Sgt. Victoria Crowley — Patrol Supervisor
Sgt. Richard Branham — Specialized Investigations Supervisor
Deputy Kendall Pollard — Uniform Patrol
Sgt. Mark Scoggin — Patrol Supervisor
Deputy Johnny Arcila — Uniform Patrol
Deputy Brandon Connor — Uniform Patrol
Please join us in congratulating these individuals on their outstanding achievement! We are thankful for these hardworking men and women that make up our office.’