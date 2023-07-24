Like to learn more about Chester County government, school district, and different non-profits within the county? Like to network with other Chester County Chamber members during special field trips to see the E. & J. Gallo Winery?
Well, you might want to, but if you wanted to attend the Chamber’s LEADing Chester County leadership course sessions, unfortunately, you can’t. Even though registration is open until Aug. 15 for the second class of the Chamber’s LEADing Chester County program, the class is already filled up, reports Chester Chamber President Brooke Clinton. But good news, there is a waiting list.
The LEADing Chester County leadership course (whose full name is LEADing Chester County through Education, Action, Dedication is described on the website as ‘an eight-month course for ANYONE who wants to improve his/her leadership skills while learning more about the workings of Chester County (government, education, business & industry, healthcare, history, agriculture, tourism, etc.).’
But that description doesn’t begin to touch on the insights and sights that the first cohort experienced.
The reviews you might say, are in, and the people who took part in the first class, had a lot to say about what they learned.
“Every single person and every evaluation we collected said, “I had no idea that…fill in the blanks. Everywhere we went, somebody learned something about where we were,” Clinton said.
“The same held true for me – I’m a native of this county, and I’ve been here at the Chamber for seven years, but every place we went, I learned something,” she said.
The last LEADing Chester County session proved so popular that before the first cohort graduated from the leadership course last year, Clinton’s phone was already blowing up with people who wanted to sign up for the second session.
“The exciting thing is we have registration until Aug. 15, but the problem is we filled up in the first few days. So now we will have a waiting list. I am pleased, because among our second class, we have our new County Administrator, who said he wanted in, we have our new Mayor of Chester, we have the new Project Coordinator for Great Falls Heart & Soul – these are three county leaders that are excited to be part of this group. Springs Close Foundation is sponsoring one of their grantees, so the Executive Director of Battered But Not Broken will be one of our cohort,” Clinton said.
“It really excites me that what these people saw on social media, read in our emails, read in the newspaper (about the leadership course) got them so excited that the second we opened registration…I had one lady wrote me that she pulled over on the side of the road to register, because she was so afraid that she wouldn’t get in,” Clinton said.
The course isn’t just field trips to interesting places around the county. Thanks to York Technical College, there is some leadership training as well, Clinton said. In the last session, the people who attended told her the things they had learned in the leadership course would be implemented when they went back to work.
Building on the success of the first year of the program, the LEADing Chester County cohort will visit places such as the E. & J. Gallo plant, Lando Manetta Mills History Center (a visit which was back by popular demand) and the Chester County Career Center, “because we want the class to understand about education in Chester County,” Clinton said.
“A big part of the program is to make sure the attendees have these connections. So they’ll meet Chester County School Superintendent Dr. Antwon Sutton face-to-face, so if they have questions or concerns, they have his card (and contact info). And a big part of the class is the camaraderie that develops within the class,” said Clinton. For the most part, the class will be very similar to what took place with the first cohort. Clinton and the Chamber believe if the program works, there’s no need to fix it.