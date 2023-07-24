Like to learn more about Chester County government, school district, and different non-profits within the county? Like to network with other Chester County Chamber members during special field trips to see the E. & J. Gallo Winery?

Well, you might want to, but if you wanted to attend the Chamber’s LEADing Chester County leadership course sessions, unfortunately, you can’t. Even though registration is open until Aug. 15 for the second class of the Chamber’s LEADing Chester County program, the class is already filled up, reports Chester Chamber President Brooke Clinton. But good news, there is a waiting list.