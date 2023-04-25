Are you a mediocre person? Are you pretty much average in every respect? If you do, do you brag about it? Well, if so, I’ve got just the home state for you.
It’s not that we don’t want you in South Carolina, but I think you’d be a lot more at home in Illinois. As a newspaper editor, I’ve managed to wind up on a lot of email lists, including one touting the “benefits” of the Prairie State. I got a press release recently, touting (in what looked like highly excited font) that Illinois now ranks 23rd nationally in terms of life expectancy. Now, if the U.S. was comprised of 1,000 states, being number 23 would be quite an achievement. Since we just have 50, coming in 23rd basically puts you in the middle of the pack (just behind Idaho and just ahead of Maryland).
“You know, if you live in Illinois, you’ll live to be 78 years and six weeks old on average.”
“Really? What is the national average?”
“So, six weeks longer than average? Is that better than every other state?”
“Well, I mean, technically the life expectancy is higher in 22 other states.”
“So, why wouldn’t I just go live in one of those?”
See? It seems like a really weird thing to boast about. That’s like saying, “Not to brag, but I have slightly more toe hair than most men.” That’s not really going to sell you in terms of female attention, wealth, getting a job or anything else.
So now I’m wondering what other not-really-impressive things Illinois can brag about.
“BREAKING NEWS! New study shows that Illinois residents are six percent less likely to be attacked by a feral ostrich than the national average.”
“THIS JUST IN! Cases of scurvy have reached a 10-year low in Illinois.”
“FRESH OFF THE WIRE! Illinois residents less likely to be crushed by heavy stones than those in neighboring states.
DID YOU KNOW! Less than three Illinois residents per year, on average, report being struck by falling space debris.
NEW REPORT: Illinois drops to number 19 nationally in terms of people being eaten by bears.
I mean, it is certainly better to be 23rd on the life expectancy list than 50th, but if that’s what you are touting, it doesn’t say much for your state on any other front. Since they have decided to really lean into the 23rd in life expectancy thing, though, they may as well work it into their state slogan.
“Illinois…at least we’re not Maryland.”