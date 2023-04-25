Are you a mediocre person? Are you pretty much average in every respect? If you do, do you brag about it? Well, if so, I’ve got just the home state for you.

It’s not that we don’t want you in South Carolina, but I think you’d be a lot more at home in Illinois. As a newspaper editor, I’ve managed to wind up on a lot of email lists, including one touting the “benefits” of the Prairie State. I got a press release recently, touting (in what looked like highly excited font) that Illinois now ranks 23rd nationally in terms of life expectancy. Now, if the U.S. was comprised of 1,000 states, being number 23 would be quite an achievement. Since we just have 50, coming in 23rd basically puts you in the middle of the pack (just behind Idaho and just ahead of Maryland).

