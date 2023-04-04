Editor's note: As a way to inform voters, The N&R has asked the local candidates for Chester City Council and Mayor of Chester to provide us with their candidate announcements before the May 2 election. We will run these announcement in the order received in the issues leading up to this election. Candidates are encouraged to send the announcements to tjenkins@onlinechester.com or bgarner@onlinechester.com.

Betty Johnson Leake, Candidate for Mayor, City of Chester:

