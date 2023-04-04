Editor's note: As a way to inform voters, The N&R has asked the local candidates for Chester City Council and Mayor of Chester to provide us with their candidate announcements before the May 2 election. We will run these announcement in the order received in the issues leading up to this election. Candidates are encouraged to send the announcements to tjenkins@onlinechester.com or bgarner@onlinechester.com.
Betty Johnson Leake, Candidate for Mayor, City of Chester:
Hey my name is Betty Leake, a candidate for mayor of the city of Chester, South Carolina. I would like to introduce myself and tell you a little about myself for those of you who may not know. I'm a wife and mother of two sons. I grew up on Lilly Street here in the city of Chester. After my mother passed away when I was two, my daddy raised nine “Johnson” children and I am the youngest. After my father passed, during my 9th grade year, I moved in with my sister and my siblings were in charge. Losing my parents at a young age was difficult to say the least. I was stricken with grief, pain and heartache, self-medicating and I was disconnected and numb.
However, I thank God for teachers and guidance counselor’s and a caring community that saved my life. They recognized the grief and discovered my talent. My guidance counselor assisted me every step of the way in applying and getting my first job at the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Washington , D.C. after graduating from Eau Claire High School class of 1987. I packed my bags, relocated and got my first apartment and off to work I went.
My journey has not been easy nor have I been willing to share until now. It’s good to know and discover my parents left me a legacy of faith to remember from the Old Wilson Baptist church and to always put my trust, faith and hope in God. My Faith is a vital part of my social construct. Without Hope I would not be here.
My time was up in D.C. and I wanted to come home so I left D.C. and Moved to Charlotte in 1996 and noticed our elderly population was vulnerable and at risk. So, I started my first business, named after my mother. Leah's Foundation, a home health agency for seniors to provide personal care and other essential services that would allow them to maintain their independence and dignity in their own home.
My father was an entrepreneur and my entrepreneurial skills came from my daddy. Starting a business is not for the faint of heart. There were barriers to entry as a small business owner, and as access to capital was difficult and still is. So I partnered with other service providers and we created a caravan of providers to Raleigh to legislate for Medicare reimbursement for home health services and to keep our seniors at home. We also advocated on the federal level for healthcare for all which led to me becoming a community organizer and advocate for healthcare initiatives in 2008 under President Obama.
I soon discovered that college was a viable option for me and enrolled at Queens University of Charlotte in 2010 and received a bachelor in Organization Communication and a Masters in Organization Development with a minor in Executive coaching at the McColl school of Business. I believe life and a diverse skill set positions me to have the skill set necessary to perform the mayoral obligations for the residents of Chester.
Still not home, we relocated to Chester July of 2019 and shortly after we were hit with the pandemic. I and other community members and leaders formed the “steering committee” in the midst of the pandemic and held a community forum with our sheriff, city,county and state elected officials to gain clarity and understanding of how this pandemic has altered our lives and yet highlighted the importance of our city and county parks and recreation. They were open and receptive and we have been engaged and a presence in the community ever since.
Actions have already been taken to begin economic development, tourism and revitalization in our city and county and will continue when I am elected as your mayor. We are here because I believe in us. I believe you are here because you are invested in Chester and understand how important it is to have a functioning government in our daily lives, for the way we conduct business and for the economic development of our city, county and state. With you in mind is why I’m happy to present my platform as a candidate for mayor. As your mayor I offer an opportunity to rebrand the image of the city Chester through revitalization and economic development and public safety.
I believe in a collaborative style of leadership with an opportunity to grow a pipeline of talent and future leaders in Chester. I am open to collaborate with other civic and corporate leaders to partner in the success and redevelopment of our community. In order to rebrand our image it is going to take a collaborative effort to create and execute a cohesive strategic plan and initiatives for the city of Chester to build a thriving community.
By starting to explore 21st-century technology, we will give our constituents and students an opportunity to participate in a 21st-century government. Developing careers in and around information technology and other areas is vital to our success. My candidacy for mayor represents an opportunity to redefine what it means to live in Chester and to truly be a “district of distinction”. To buy local and to build a sustainable community for our children's future. I will seek to provide an opportunity to encourage innovation that we can produce here in the city of Chester County.
Thank you for your interest and ongoing support for my candidacy for mayor of the city of Chester county. Be the change and you can’t stop a Leake.
If you have any questions, would like to contribute or support our campaign do not hesitate to reach out to our email:msbettyformayor@gmail.com
Wade A. Young, incumbent Chester City Councilman, Ward 1:
Chester, it's been my pleasure to serve as City Council member of Ward 1 for the last two years. I hope to complete the work I began for the city.
For two years I have made decisions that would ensure the success of our community. As a part of council, I have voted to utilize money to tear down dilapidated housing to improve the looks of the community. Decisions I have made while on the Public Works Committee led to council purchasing a Leaf Vacuum Truck and more equipment that will help to increase the cleanliness in the city. I hope to continue the fight for Chester by arguing for more employees in the Public Works Department. This will ensure more ordinances are followed, leading to a cleaner Chester.
As a private citizen, I have also fought to clean the city. Together with Councilwoman Tabatha Strother and other citizens of Ward 1, I have worked in the community by helping to initiate Neighborhood Cleaning Days. I look forward to helping clean Ward 1 once again for Earth Day.
I have been a leader in council. I led initiatives to discuss the raising of pay for our city’s law enforcement, and the early compilation of the budget.
Finally, as a member of this council, the City of Chester has seen a significant growth in residential areas as well as grow with rehabilitated homes. The downtown area of Chester is continuing to grow because of our work with small business owners. As I have said, I hope to complete the work I have began in the city. Please vote Wade A. Young on May 2, 2023.
Ken Lebbon, Candidate for Mayor, City of Chester:
As an organizational leader and executive director of CURES for Chester, I am dedicated to the revitalization of Chester in every area: business, housing, recreation, and education. I am running for Chester City Mayor because I understand the value of experienced leadership in all organizations. I want to work with current and future city council members, county leaders, city employees, and especially every citizen in the Chester City family to ensure a growing standard of living. I promise to insist on a city government which is accessible, welcoming to visitors, and engaged in addressing critical needs while working with outside entities to bring the best opportunities to Chester.
My education, background, and experience in executive management, especially representing nonprofit agencies, have given me tools for working with other leaders on behalf of Chester City residents. My master’s degree in management of nonprofit agencies and years as a financial and development director are integral to understanding proper budget and grant management. As a successful business owner, I understand how to revitalize the business sector and rehabilitate housing. My work as a financial director for other organizations allows me to effectively work with staff who are improving all areas of financial concern. Prior to retirement my position required development, approval, and management of two nonprofit facilities budgets, for $8-$10M and $2M, respectively. My approval had to be received by the City of Los Angeles and the LA Department of Water and Power. At the same time, as a volunteer in the nonprofit sector I developed and managed a $50K for a human services nonprofit.
I have many years of working with public works personnel and equipment including the management of Operation and Maintenance budgets with capital purchases, the operation and maintenance of a large variety of equipment and vehicles from motor pools to bulldozers. I have a fluent understanding of public utilities in all areas of construction, distribution, and maintenance. I have maintained certifications in fire-ground command, HazMat response and high-angle rescue working with county entities in several volunteer areas. I understand public safety concerns and can work with fire and police groups effectively. I have years of experience in HR management and have hired and trained the entire department personnel.
I have the experience, the time, the interest, and the motivation to give you, the council, the city staff, and the citizens, a full-time effort as Mayor of Chester. My forte has always been in team building.
If elected, I will work diligently to make Chester City government fiscally responsible and use my experience to increase its financial capacity. As a trusted representative, I will see that your tax dollars are spent effectively in the proper operation of our city while providing a good workplace for our employees and staff.
Although Chester has suffered for years, its resources are many and its people are friendly and deserving of a revitalized, growing community. I want us to be involved in the current development in a healthy and growing manner. Let us all stand together as one creating a united Chester. As your representative on Chester City Council, I will stand with you and deliver.