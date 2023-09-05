LEW PIC

Lewisville’s defense (pictured facing the Hickory Hawks in the Chester COunty Football Jamboree) has pitched consecutive shutouts.

 BY TRAVIS JENKINS

It’s one thing to get back-to-back shutouts. It’s quite another to shut out two AA opponents by a total score of 107-0.

Lewisville combined four passing touchdowns from Ian Grissom with three Damion Fee rushing touchdowns and a stifling defensive effort to blank Chesterfield, 58-0, in the Sandhills Friday night.