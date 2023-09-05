It’s one thing to get back-to-back shutouts. It’s quite another to shut out two AA opponents by a total score of 107-0.
Lewisville combined four passing touchdowns from Ian Grissom with three Damion Fee rushing touchdowns and a stifling defensive effort to blank Chesterfield, 58-0, in the Sandhills Friday night.
“Our guys are doing a great job executing the way we want to play,” Lewisville coach Leon Boulware said after the game. “I told them that if our guys came out and played defense the way we’ve been playing, it would be a fun year.”
The dominant Lion effort took just a minute and a half to get started. Chesterfield (1-1) shut down the first drive by the visitors, but the ensuing punt bounded off a Golden Ram and the loose ball was recovered by Lewisville at the Chesterfield 26. Fee took a handoff on the next play and strode to the end zone to put the Lions ahead, 7-0.
Lewisville (2-1) waited just over three minutes for another trip to the paint. Ian Grissom found De’Adrian Robinson on a quick route that resulted in a six-yard touchdown and a 14-0 Lewisville advantage. Grissom added another score on the ensuing Lion possession, hitting JaCorreun Howze on a quick screen that traversed 58 yards to the house and gave the Lions a 22-0 lead. Grissom and Robinson again connected on a 28-yarder to put Lewisville ahead, 28-0, after one period.
Fee tallied from nine yards away midway through the second quarter to stretch the lead to 34-0. A 13-yard fumble recovery by Montre’ Fletcher just over a minute later made it 40-0. Grissom then found Dion Brown in the flat for a 10-yard touchdown strike with 2:37 to play, which afforded the Lions the 46-0 margin they would take to the half.
Even the running clock in the second half had trouble stopping the Lions.
Joaquan Howze took a trip to the end zone early in the third, grabbing a tipped pass and rumbling 40 yards to put the Lions up 52-0. Fee again went for six as the third quarter horn sounded, providing the final margin.
Lewisville’s offensive outburst was expected by many. The defense — especially in blanking back-to-back 5-2A opponents in Buford and Chesterfield — has opened eyes around South Carolina. A pair of defensive scores Friday night helped to underscore the Lions’ success.
“We put a heavy emphasis on our defense this offseason,” Boulware said. “A lot of people are surprised, but we’re not. We’ve been preparing all offseason to make sure our guys are where they need to be on defense. We know we’ve got a lot of weapons on offense, but if you don’t have a good offense, it doesn’t matter. We’re excited about that, and it’s even better when you’re playing 2A opponents.”
Those offensive weapons also play a huge role, to be sure.
“We didn’t click in week 0 (a 24-7 loss) against Oceanside,” Boulware said. “We went back to the drawing board and got some things figured out. Ian’s figured out the weapons around him. We can throw the ball. We can run the ball. Our offensive line is doing a great job up front. As long as we don’t stop ourselves, we’re good to go.”
Grissom completed 10-of-17 throws on a somewhat abbreviated night, tallying 195 yards and four scores. Four of those throws went to JaCorreun Howze, who finished with 103 yards and a touchdown. Robinson converted two of his three catches into scores. Fee rushed five times for 73 yards and three touchdowns.
The Lion defense held Chesterfield to seven total yards. The Golden Rams threw for nine yards on 4-for-18 passing. Chesterfield ran for minus-2 yards after going for minus-8 in the opening half.
Boulware offered a concise focus for the Lions’ preparation against Blacksburg.
“Our focus is us,” Boulware said. “We’ll clean up some of these penalties we had. There were too many penalties. I’m big on not having too many penalties.”
Blacksburg visits the Lions’ Den Friday night for a non-region contest. Game time between the Wildcats and Lions is set for 7:30.