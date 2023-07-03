From the Chester County Sheriff’s Department jail log:
- Jessica Nicole Blackwell, 33, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor on June 26.
- Cassandra Donielle Carter, 39, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on June 26.
- Harry James Everett, 58, was charged with domestic violence third degree on June 26.
- David Earl Jordan, 20, was charged with minor/purchase or possession of alcoholic liquors on June 26.
- Brandon Tyrell Simpson, 37, was charged with three counts of forgery valued at less than $10,000 on June 26.
- Marcus Barnes, 38, was charged with trafficking in meth or cocaine base 28 grams or more but less than 100 grams third or subsequent offense; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony on June 27.
- Xavier Tremayne Colvin, 34, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl 28 grams or more; manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II third or subsequent offense; manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam with intent to distribute third or subsequent offense; two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime; two counts of children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person; and manufacture, distribution, etc. of cocaine base third or subsequent offense on June 27.
- David LaQuinton Fourney Jr., 39, was charged with malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less; and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for domestic violence first degree on June 27.
- Dwayne Phillip Harris, 50, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on June 28.
- Kevin Anthony James Jr., 31, was charged with sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol); and driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status on June 28.
- Rashaun R. Noble, 39, was charged with receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less on June 28.
- Laurel Alyson Williamson, 43, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on June 28.
- Chauncey Williams, 64, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; driving without a license first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on June 30.
- Mondriquose Cunningham, 42, was charged with open container or beer or wine in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence second offense on July 1.
- Billy Joe Kelly, 40, was charged with manufacture, distribution, possession of narcotic drugs in Schedule I(b) and (c), LSD and Schedule II first offense; and possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on July 1.
- Jessica Kelly, 35, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base third or subsequent offense on July 1.
- James Wesley McAlister, 32, was charged with giving false information to law enforcement, fire department or rescue department on July 1.
- Charles Scott Vess Jr., 45, was charged with sale or delivery to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful (stolen pistol) on July 1.
- Pearlie Luvurnia Mead, 48, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for children/legal custodian, unlawful neglect of child or helpless person on July 2.
- Rashaad Rice, 36, was charged with driving under the influence first offense on July 2.