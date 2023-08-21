From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Clyde Samuel Thompson, 58, was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for failure to appear for possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base first offense on Aug. 14.
- Demetri Barber, 28, was charged with assault and battery first degree on Aug. 17.
- Kenneth Allen Culp, 50, was charged with malicious injury, willful injury to courthouse or jail; and use of a vehicle without permission for temporary purpose only, unconnected to other crime on Aug. 17.
- Thomas Marvin Graham, 50, was charged with two counts of burglary (violent) second degree; contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only); malicious injury to animals, personal property, injury valued at $2,000 or less; grand larceny valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000; and malicious injury to tree, house, trespass upon real property injury valued at $2,000 or less on Aug. 17.
- Peyton Lars McFalls, 23, was charged with probate/destruction of or failure to deliver will to Judge of Probate on Aug. 17.
- Jessica Linette Rogers, 36, was charged with domestic violence third degree on Aug. 17.
- Rodney Wilks, 44, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only); driving under suspension second offense; and failure to obey traffic control devices on Aug. 17.
- Marcus Antwan Curry, 36, was picked up on a bench warrant for disorderly conduct on Aug. 18.
- DeAngelo R. Buchanan, 21, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense and driving under suspension second offense on Aug. 20.
- Franklin Desmond Cornelius Burden, 26, was charged with driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status; uninsured motor vehicle fee violation second offense; driving under suspension third or subsequent offense; assault and battery third degree; and was picked up on a General Sessions bench warrant for possession of narcotics on Aug. 20.
- Anthony Ramirez, 21, was charged with driving under the influence f