As I drove back from a softball game Monday night in McBee, I entered the community of Primus, which introduces itself to you with a simple road sign bearing the name. It may as well have said, “Welcome to Stankville USA, pinch your nose closed.”

For some reason, my senses were not assaulted when I drove through the area going to McBee, but I got a double-barreled blast of it coming back. It wasn’t a bitter or acrid smell, it was just really heavy and completely awful. It was also very hard to get away from, lingering for miles. I posted on social media that if there was a tanker truck full of Febreze somewhere, it needed to get to Primus as soon as possible. Someone answered me and told me exactly what I was smelling. I can’t use the exact verbiage they did, but suffice it to say it involved turkeys and chickens and the stuff they leave behind.

