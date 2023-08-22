If the Chester offense had sat out Friday’s game at Lancaster, the Cyclones still would have come home with a win.
Chester got touchdowns on defense and special teams to supplement an already productive offense in a 42-6 victory.
Chester opened the game with a 14-play, 73-yard drive that ate more than seven minutes off the clock. The converted a third-and-long (with a 30-yard completion from Trooper Floyd to Reggie Heath) during the march and ultimately faced fourth-and-long from the 20. Once again, though, Trooper Floyd went to Heath with a perfectly thrown fade to the back corner of the end zone. The senior receiver made the catch, just managed to keep his feet inbounds and put Chester up 6-0.
On Lancaster ensuing possession, the defense got a tackle-for-loss on first down, and then tore through the line on second down, with Antonio Hopkins getting strip sack near the goal line. Kyan Kennedy made the recovery in the end zone and it was 12-0 Cycs.
The defense then set up the offense for another quick score, thanks to a pick from defensive back D.J. Stevenson. The offense set up camp at the 18 and got a couple of good bounces on consecutive plays that saw Chester recover its own fumbles. The second of those was in the end zone, where lineman Travanti Weldon pounced on the ball for his first career touchdown. A try for two was successful (Floyd to Heath again) and it was 20-0 Cyclones
Early in the second, the special teams got in on the act. Lancaster was forced to punt from deep in its own territory after a three-and-out. Lancaster brought a man in motion and the snap hit him, leading the ball to carom off to the side. Hopkins scooped it up and scored a walk-in touchdown from nine yards out.
The two teams then exchanged punts, but a Lancaster return man muffed the kick, Chester recovered and had the ball at the Lancaster 21. A few plays later, Trooper Floyd sold a play fake and tossed a one-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end T.J. Wilmore and Chester took a commanding 34-0 lead into the break. In the second half, Chester primarily kept the ball on the ground and just ate clock. Once Trooper Floyd hit Heath for another touchdown (this one from 16 yards out) in the fourth and Chester built the lead to 42-0, the clock automatically began to run and brought about a quick end.
The Bruins did score in the final moments as Chester cycled in a number of backups for the final 42-6 score.
Chester Coach Victor Floyd said his team was very opportunistic, particularly early.
“Then once we had the lead, we just ran the ball and controlled the clock,” he said.
He wasn’t happy with the fumbles his team suffered through, but otherwise the coach was pleased with his team’s offensive execution. As for the special teams and defense, Floyd said it was hard to be anything but happy with what he saw.
Running back Elijah Coleman had what Floyd called “a tough 100” yards against a defense that stacked the box all night, finishing with 117 yards on 24 carries. Heath had four catches for 72 yards, two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions.
Chester, now 1-0, will take on Fort Mill at home this week.