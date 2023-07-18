He was arrested last week for a string of murders in his home state of New York, but Rex Heuermann owned property in Chester County and apparently had plans to retire here.
The so-called “Gilgo Beach Murders” have gained international attention over the past 14 years, during which they went unsolved, spawning a Netflix series, books and podcasts. On Thursday, Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, was arrested without incident as he left his office and now stands charged with three counts of first degree murder in relation to the 2009 killings of Melissa Barthelemy and the 2010 deaths of Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, according to the district attorney’s office in Suffolk County, New York. According to a number of national outlets, he is also the prime suspect in the 2007 death of Maureen Brainerd-Barnes, though he has not been officially charged with that crime and investigators say investigations continue into other killings as well.
The victims, who all worked as escorts, became known as “The Gilgo Four,” with their remains being found on a stretch of the Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach. Per reports, Heuermann is maintaining his innocence.
The case against him was built based on DNA evidence and phone and search records. Per reports, Heuermann allegedly used the phone of one of the victims to call her relatives and taunt them, telling them he sexually assaulted her and killed her. He allegedly had fictitious email accounts, which he used to “solicit and arrange for sexual activity” search for podcasts and documentaries about the murders and to look for “images depicting the murdered victims and members of their families.”
Articles produced by both The Daily Mail and Fox News detailed that Heuermann owned property in both Las Vegas, Nevada and Chester County. The News & Reporter obtained mortgage and deed information on his local properties. Per the documents, Heuermann’s property entailed four separate tracts of land.
“Tract number 61 containing…4.09 acres, as shown plat of Mirror Lakes Subdivision, lots 54-80…Tract 2 containing…5.48 acres as shown on plat of Mirror Lake Subdivision…Tract 3, containing…5.34 acres as shown on plat of Mirror Lakes Subdivision…(and) Tract 4 containing…8.19 acres.”
The mortgage information lists “Rex Heuermann” as the borrower and “Mirror Lakes, Inc.” as the lender.
“The promissory note signed by borrower and dated May 1, 2021…the note states the borrower owes the lender…$82,634.61 U.S. Dollars plus interest. Borrower has promised to pay this debt in regular periodic payments and to pay the debt in full not later than May 1, 2026.”
Per the deed, however, the total cost of the property was $154,351.
“Know all men by these presents, that Mirror Lakes, Inc., grantor in the state aforesaid, for and in consideration of the $154,351, to it in hand paid at and before the sealing of these presents, by Rex Heuermann, grantee, 100 First Avenue, Massapequa, New York.”
The property in question is off Center Road, in the Armory Road area.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on Monday acknowledging that it assisted New York authorities in the investigation.
“On Thursday, July 13th, 2023 Rex Heuermann was criminally charged and arrested in the ‘Gilgo Beach’ murder investigation in Suffolk County, New York. During the investigation and prior to the arrest, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was requested by the Gilgo Beach Task Force to assist in gathering evidence in Chester County relevant to their investigation. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has and will continue to work closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Suffolk County law enforcement authorities during this very important and arduous investigation.”
Per multiple national media outlets, Heuermann planned to retire to Chester County in order to live near a relative.