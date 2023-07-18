He was arrested last week for a string of murders in his home state of New York, but Rex Heuermann owned property in Chester County and apparently had plans to retire here.

The so-called “Gilgo Beach Murders” have gained international attention over the past 14 years, during which they went unsolved, spawning a Netflix series, books and podcasts. On Thursday, Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, was arrested without incident as he left his office and now stands charged with three counts of first degree murder in relation to the 2009 killings of Melissa Barthelemy and the 2010 deaths of Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, according to the district attorney’s office in Suffolk County, New York. According to a number of national outlets, he is also the prime suspect in the 2007 death of Maureen Brainerd-Barnes, though he has not been officially charged with that crime and investigators say investigations continue into other killings as well.