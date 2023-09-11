From the Chester County Detention Center jail log:
- Jeremy Dukes, 20, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; and child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses with minor in vehicle on Sept. 4.
- Matthew Dillon West, 30, was charged with trafficking in fentanyl four grams or more but less than 14 grams first offense; manufacture, possession of other substance in Schedule I, II, III or Flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute first offense; possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more; driving under suspension third or subsequent offense; and driving under suspension as per Habitual Traffic Offender status on Sept. 4.
- Stephen Eric Beauchemin, 53, was charged with disorderly conduct on Sept. 5.
- William Leon Rosborough, 27, was charged with leaving a gas station without paying for gas on Sept. 5.
- Steve Allen Mitchum, 47, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature on Sept. 6.
- William Tavaris Young, 39, was charged with contempt of Family Court by adult (civil remedy only) on Sept. 6.
- Anthony Daniel Wood, 37, was charged with violation of terms of probation, parole or other supervisory program on Sept. 6.
- Bridgett Elaine Darty, 35, was picked up on a bench warrant for simple larceny valued at $2,000 or less on Sept. 7.
- Twayne Raymont Worthy Jr., 29, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights first offense; driving without a license first offense; operating or permitting operation of a vehicle which is not registered and licensed; failure to obey traffic control devices; and driving on the wrong side of road, improper lane or unsafely shifting lanes on Sept. 7.
- Willie James Jordan, 53, was charged with open container or beer or wine in a motor vehicle; possession of cocaine first offense; and breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less on Sept. 8.
- Jeremiah Eli Cherry, 26, was charged with trespassing/entry on another’s land for various purposes without permission first offense on Sept. 9.
- Leon Chisholm, 39, was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth or cocaine base second offense; and was picked up on a bench warrant for driving under suspension first offense on Sept. 9.
- Charles Lee Craig, 57, was charged with breach of peace, non-aggravated in nature; and assault and battery third degree on Sept. 9.
- Maerek Samari Fletcher, 18, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and driving under the influence first offense on Sept. 9.
- Bradley Paul Whitten, 44, was charged with burglary (non-violent) second degree; and possess, conceal, sell or dispose of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more on Sept. 9.
- Jimmy Zaguilan, 22, was charged with open container of beer or wine in a motor vehicle; driving without a license first offense; child endangerment, commit certain vehicular offenses with a minor in the vehicle; child passenger restraint system article violation; and driving under the influence first offense on Sept. 10.
- Antonio Marquis Brown, 33, was charged with possession of one ounce or less of marijuana or 10 grams or less of hash first offense; and driving under suspension first offense on Sept. 11.