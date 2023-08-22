LEW PIC

Lewisville Coach Leon Boulware was proud of his team’s effort in spite of a loss on Friday at Oceanside Collegiate.

 BY BILL MARION

Leon Boulware is never satisfied with a loss, but he was very satisfied with the way his team performed Friday night.

The Lions came up short on the road against AA charter school powerhouse Oceanside Collegiate, falling 24-7 in a game played at The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston. It was a 14-7 contest in the fourth quarter, however, and Boulware said though his team made some mistakes he could not be more proud of how they competed.