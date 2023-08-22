Leon Boulware is never satisfied with a loss, but he was very satisfied with the way his team performed Friday night.
The Lions came up short on the road against AA charter school powerhouse Oceanside Collegiate, falling 24-7 in a game played at The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium in Charleston. It was a 14-7 contest in the fourth quarter, however, and Boulware said though his team made some mistakes he could not be more proud of how they competed.
“They way they hung in there and competed, I couldn’t be more proud of those guys,” Boulware said. “We made some Week Zero mistakes that we have to clean up, but we battled and then our games came back with the right attitude about wanting to correct what we did wrong.”
Boulware said all three touchdowns his team gave up came on short fields, including after an interception and a muffed punt.
“Our defense played well enough for us to win the ball game,” Boulware said.
Still, the Landsharks capitalized on two first half Lewisville mistakes with quarterback Edward Reidenbach scoring on a pair of sneaks to make it 14-0 at halftime.
Lewisville’s offense wasn’t able to produce any points, though they had opportunities, with Boulware saying his team suffered through some dropped passes, including one in the first quarter that looked like a sure touchdown.
“That could have changed things from the perspective of how they were trying to defend us,” Boulware said.
The only points for Lewisville came on an interception return for a score by RiQuarius Harris. There could have been more where that came from.
“We dropped a couple of interceptions,” Boulware said. “Again, those are just things we have to clean up.”
When Lewisville did start to get in a groove in the fourth quarter, they were again undercut by mistakes. Trailing only 14-7, the Lions had a big gain on offense wiped out by a personal foul penalty, and then they turned the ball over. Oceanside kicked a field goal and scored a touchdown late for the 24-7 final.
Still, Boulware said he and his team got exactly what he wanted out of the matchup.
“You can play games against teams and get big wins to build your confidence but still not know where you need to get,” he said.
This was a measuring stick and it pointed out some areas that need improving. If Lewisville wants to compete with Christ Church and other Class A powers deep in the playoffs, playing games like the one against Oceanside is essential, Boulware said.
Lewisville, now 0-1, will take on Wagener-Salley this Friday.