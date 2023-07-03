GF Heart and Soul Data Team

Pictured is William Gonzalez, left, and Kesha Horton, Data Management Team of Great Falls Heart & Soul with one of the display boards that will be set up around the community to gather citizen input on the question: “What do you love about Great Falls?”

New Great Falls Heart & Soul Coordinator wants to know

Part of the mission of the Heart & Soul community engagement program is to gather “:stories” or surveys from community members, fulfilling their mission to transform and enhance their community based on the community engagement, so that the transformation is really what the community wants.