New Great Falls Heart & Soul Coordinator wants to know
Part of the mission of the Heart & Soul community engagement program is to gather “:stories” or surveys from community members, fulfilling their mission to transform and enhance their community based on the community engagement, so that the transformation is really what the community wants.
The Great Falls Community Heart & Soul model is a resident-driven catalyst for change that brings people and their elected officials together to build stronger, healthier, and more economically vibrant small cities and towns based on what matters most to everyone.
The organization has been collecting surveys, which is still on-going and now have over 200 surveys completed. They also have been asking the community to weigh-in on what to do with the old mills that used to be a pillar of economic growth to Great Falls.
This past week, Heart & Soul team members started collecting “thin data” in the community with the question “What do you love about Great Falls?”.
A survey board was placed at Great Falls pharmacy and there are plans to place a few more like the Great Falls Branch Library and IGA and many other places.
This is one of the outreach engagements that new Project Coordinator William Gonzalez has been involved in.
Project Coordinator Gonzalez, has been a resident of Great Falls for seven years. He is from Philadelphia PA, where he was very active in his community working as District Manager, Program Manager, Neighborhood advisory council, and with FEMA and many National and Community organizations. He has18 years of community development. He has helped around Great Falls and Chester County area lending a helping hand as an avid volunteer.
Great Falls Heart & Soul welcomes William and can’t wait to see the things he will add to Great Falls Community Heart & Soul and the Town of Great Falls!