Jingle Bell Bazaar
The eighth annual Jingle Bell Bazaar Indoor Holiday Art Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Gateway Conference Center, 3200 Commerce Drive, Richburg. Admission is free to the bazaar, which will feature handmade one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays made by local artisans. Vendor registration is now open. To be a vendor, call the Arts Council at 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net.
Private or group lessons
The Arts Council of Chester County offers private or group lessons. Call 803-581-2030 or email to artschester@truvista.net to schedule your own private group party any time. The council hosts birthday parties for all ages, staff bonding events, girls nights out parties and more. One-on-one lessons are also offered for those who want more personalized instruction.
Superintendent’s Art Show winners
Visit www.artschester.com to view all submissions and winners of the 27th annual Superintendent’s Art Show. Local artist Suzanne Laferriere judged each entry and chose first, second and third place winners, along with honorable mentions, for each grade category.